Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Itai Cohen has spent nearly his entire life in Or Akiva, Israel and that’s where his love for golf started. “Unfortunately, we only have one golf course in Israel, and luckily is right next to my house,” he added. “So, I was able to go every day and it was kind of challenging at one point to just keep getting better and better on the same track.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO