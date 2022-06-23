Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

Several members of the Elba High School Class of 1972 enjoyed an impromptu gathering/meal recently at the home of Gary and Jenny Allen of Elba. A few of the classmates played golf together earlier in the day, and then several more joined them that evening for the meal. The Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50th Class Reunion this football season at homecoming. Those gathering recently were (from left): Joe Prior, Gwen Mullinax, Teresa Kirkland, Jane Nicholson, Kathy Weeks, Rick Rainer, Kathy Mixson, Mark Vaughan, Joey Daniels, Jenny Allen, Wayne Lawford, Rosemary Crook, Gary Allen, Kathy Bozeman, Bill Scarbrough, Rhett Crook, and Jim Cook.
Comments / 0