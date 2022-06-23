ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

New York to raise pay for state lifeguards to combat shortage

By George Owens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting pay for lifeguards at state parks in Upstate New York will jump 34 percent, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday. The increase is to combat a staffing shortage at state park beaches and pools, as well as Department of Environmental Conservation...

WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Scariest Town In New York

Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government
ithaca.com

Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
LANSING, NY
wnypapers.com

New York state announces expanded FreshConnect Checks program for veterans

New redemption sites & involvement of county veteran service providers said to support increased redemption rates for veterans, servicemembers & families. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Division of Veterans Services (DVS) announced an expanded FreshConnect Checks program that aims to increase participation in the program by veterans, servicemembers, and their immediate families.
AGRICULTURE
newyorkupstate.com

NY marijuana regulators issue new licenses, appoint key equity officer

The Cannabis Control Board today appointed a chief equity officer, opened up applications for conditional marijuana processing licenses and awarded another 41 grow licenses. The flurry of activity comes a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced long-awaited appointments to the state’s cannabis advisory board, as well as the news that the $200 million Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund will be overseen by NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber and entrepreneur Lavetta Willis, along with Suzanne Shank and William Thompson, CEO and chief administrative officer of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, respectively.
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Low-Income New Yorkers to Get Help from Utilities Credit Program

Low-income New Yorkers are about to get some help with their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19...
ECONOMY
newyorkupstate.com

How realistic is NY’s plan to build 150 cannabis dispensaries?

When Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her administration’s “Seeding Opportunity Initiative” in March, players in the state’s cannabis industry lauded the plan to use a $200 million public/private state fund to design and build dispensaries for social equity businesses. Those projects will be administered by the Dormitory...
INDUSTRY
localsyr.com

Two deaths with COVID-19 in Onondaga County from June 18 to 24

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has provided an update for COVID-19 on Twitter for June 24. Instead of doing daily reports, McMahon shared an average from the last six days. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that, over the last six days, 328 people tested positive from...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Clinics combating rising cases of head lice in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Head lice is a condition that doesn't get a lot of attention, as most people who have it don't want to talk about it. While cases took a little bit of a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were in isolation, the condition is crawling its way back onto the heads of thousands of children and adults across the state.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
newyorkupstate.com

Fish for free this weekend in New York, no license required

Gas prices might be at historic highs lately, but this weekend fishing is free in New York. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is waiving fees for fishing licenses on June 25-26. New York residents and visitors can wet a line in any of the state’s 7,500 lakes and ponds, or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Fireworks to watch in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Legislature Calls on State to Repeal HALT Law

Cayuga County’s legislature is calling on the state to repeal the HALT law which limits the use of solitary confinement in prisons. Legislators passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the end to 2021’s Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Law. Under the law, segregated confinement is limited to no more than 15 days in a row or 20 days over a 60 day period.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

