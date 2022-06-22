ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow is the best young-gun QB, says Dan Orlovsky

By Bill Riccette
 2 days ago
The NFL is currently stockpiled with excellent quarterbacks, particularly young excellent quarterbacks. Names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert will reign supreme for years to come,

But for ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, the young gun that reigns above all the young guns? The Cincinnati Bengals‘ own Joe Burrow.

Orlovsky recently ranked his top five quarterbacks age 25 or younger and Burrow checked in at the very top of that list.

Disclaimer: Setting the age limit at 25 meant Mahomes and Allen weren’t eligible for this list as they are both 26 years old.

Still, Orlovsky has made it no secret he loves Burrow and this Bengals offense, especially when this list also includes Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones.

In what has become the most exciting era of Bengals football in some time, this is just the latest example of the showering of love given to this team and No. 9.

