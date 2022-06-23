ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Cold Spring tennis instructor arrested on charges of raping 15-year-old

By Katherine Barrier, WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cold Spring man is under arrest, charged with raping a teenage girl he instructed in tennis, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office says...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Cold Spring, KY
Boone County, KY
Crime & Safety
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Violent Crime#Wkrc
WKRC

Man accused of stealing service dog, demanding $3,000 for its return

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Over-the-Rhine man is accused of stealing a woman's service dog and demanding money to return it or he'd kill the dog. Johnathan Grace faces extortion and receiving stolen property charges. Grace's attorney said the dog's owner is Grace's girlfriend. He said he did have the dog...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

Sharonville police search for woman missing for 2 weeks

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department is searching for a woman who's been missing for two weeks. Police are looking for Jaimie Lee Salisbury who was last seen at the Days Inn in Sharonville on June 9. Officers said Salisbury has been active on social media in the past but has not been active online since she was last seen.
SHARONVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

17-year-old indicted as adult for NKY quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old arrested in connection with an April quadruple shooting was indicted as an adult, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said. Taquan Estes, 17, was indicted on assault, riot and wanton endangerment charges, Sanders explained. Estes was arrested in April as a juvenile, but Sanders said...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

No charges for officer who shot an armed suspect in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The officer who shot a man in Fairfield will not face charges. The case was presented Thursday to a grand jury which declined to indict. Police were called to Port Union Road near SR 4 following a 911 call hang-up. When they arrived, they found...
FAIRFIELD, OH
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled unresponsive from her family’s pool, according to state police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Evelyn Strahm, 2, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy