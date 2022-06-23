Cold Spring tennis instructor arrested on charges of raping 15-year-old

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department is searching for a woman who's been missing for two weeks. Police are looking for Jaimie Lee Salisbury who was last seen at the Days Inn in Sharonville on June 9. Officers said Salisbury has been active on social media in the past but has not been active online since she was last seen.

SHARONVILLE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO