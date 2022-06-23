Kan. deputy finds illegal drugs while helping with disabled vehicle

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Topeka. The KBI said Topeka police officers were called to a report of a man being threatened with a knife, near railroad tracks at 4th Street and Southeast Holliday. Officers began negotiating with a man who was armed with a knife, and the man cut himself several times. Officers used bean-bag rounds and other methods to try to subdue the man, but he charged toward a group of officers with the knife and three officers fired shots, hitting him several times. The man died later at Stormont Vail Hospital.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO