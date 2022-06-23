ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Suge Knight Wrongful Death Lawsuit Ends In Mistrial

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday (June 22), a mistrial was reportedly declared in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight after jurors announced they could not come up with the nine votes needed to reach a verdict in the case. Brought by relatives of Terry Carter, a man run over and...

www.bet.com

