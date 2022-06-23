ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Why not make this boating season carefree?

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — On the second day of Summer, Team Evening headed out on the Tacoma Narrows in a Beneteau Flyer, a 26-foot-long power boat, courtesy of Carefree Boat Club. Training manager Erik Rhyne says Narrows Marina...

www.king5.com

q13fox.com

Clouds from leftover meteor smoke put on show in pre-dawn hours over Seattle

KENT, Wash. - Those who were up early on Tuesday around the Seattle area were treated to an early celestial show that punctuated summer's arrival a few hours before. Just before sunrise, a display of cool, blue appeared high above the horizon. But despite the Pacific Northwest's relentless bouts of rain this spring, these clouds were not a sign of wetter hours to come.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Edmonds Search & Rescue dog up for Hero Dog Award

EDMONDS, Wash. — A search and rescue dog from Edmonds is one of three finalists for a prestigious national award. Keb is competing in the Search and Rescue Group for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Keb is yellow lab who has been working with her handler Suzanne Elshult...
EDMONDS, WA
Tacoma, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
Washington Cars
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Searching for Washington’s lost Airway Beacons

If you know where to look – and are willing to undertake a little rock scramble – a hike in the Cascades goes right past the remnants of a once sprawling nationwide network of transportation infrastructure. Admittedly, this opening line might make it sound like we’re talking about...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The mountains are calling and this book will help you answer

ELWHA, Wash. — When the mountains called Bainbridge Island writer Nancy Blakey, she answered with a book. She wrote "The Mountains are Calling: year-round adventures in the Olympics and West Cascades" to encourage people of all ages and stages to get outside. Part of the title is something you see on a lot of bumper stickers and t-shirts lately. It's also a quote by John Muir, which Blakey thinks has inspired many to get outside.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

The Biggest Car Show in the PNW is This Weekend

At 5:30 am on Saturday, June 25th, cars will begin to line up along Greenwood Avenue North in Seattle. And not just any cars, but the coolest and oldest cars around. The iconic Greenwood Car Show doesn’t officially start until 8 am, but it takes a while to get hundreds of cars in place. All of the vehicles, from hot rods to ancient trucks, enter the street on 70th and start driving north. Eventually the parking fills up and then people get to work polishing their vehicles and setting up displays.
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
425magazine.com

All-Access: Music in the Park, Pirates, and Summer Mela

Seattle Chamber Music Society is rolling into Bellevue Botanical Garden in its Concert Truck this Saturday. Soak up some music and sunshine at the free, outdoor performance from 12-1 p.m. The Concert Truck also will be performing in July 1 at the Ashwood Playfield at 4 p.m. Learn more here.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Skyway Grandmother lifts her community with non-profit Women United Seattle

SKYWAY, Wash. — Some seniors take it easy in their later years. But Alesia Cannady is no ordinary grandmother. "There was so much negative, negative media and everything about Skyway. And I was like, oh, there has got to be something up here good. And if there's not, then I'm going to figure out a way to create it."
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Ballard's Iconic Mike's Chili Parlor celebrating 100 years

SEATTLE — Restaurants come and go. So to make it 100 years is an accomplishment few have achieved, especially when that place is dedicated to one particular item: chili. Mike’s Chili Parlor in Ballard is celebrating its 100th year of serving up Seattle's most famous chili. They started on a cart back in 1922 selling chili to fishermen and lumber workers in the area. They moved into their current location in 1939.
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa. Find 47 listings related to classic car show in puyallup on yp.com. 9:30 to 3 unconfirmed, no poc or flyer at. Valentine's day aerial show (18+) valentine's day aerial show (18+) fri, feb 18, 7:00 pm. Drop us a line at [email protected] Always in april portland auto swap:
PUYALLUP, WA
US News and World Report

13 Top Seattle Beaches

From the towering Space Needle to bustling Pike Place Market, Seattle boasts countless must-see sights. But before you finish writing your itinerary, don't forget to check out one of the magnificent beaches in the Emerald City. To help you pick the right stretch of shoreline for your Washington state getaway, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to determine the top Seattle beaches. Whether you're looking for stunning views of the Olympic Mountains or plenty of family-friendly amenities, you'll find it at these scenic Seattle parks.
SEATTLE, WA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Fall Rapidly In Western Metros

The national share of price drops reaches a record high. Nearly half of homes for sale in Provo, Utah, had a price drop in May. Tacoma, Wash., had about the same share of price cuts, at 47.7%. Denver (46.9%), Salt Lake City (45.8%), Sacramento (44.3%), Boise, Idaho, (44.2%), Ogden, Utah...
PROVO, UT
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA

