Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Harris; Meriwether; Troup The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southeastern Troup County in west central Georgia Northeastern Harris County in west central Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over F.d. Roosevelt State Park, or near Hamilton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hamilton, Pine Mountain and F.d. Roosevelt State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARRIS COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO