ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tucson Metro Area...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, South Mountain, Ahwatukee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1100 PM MST At 1031 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tumbleweed Park, or over Sun Lakes. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Mesa Riverview Mall, Gilbert City Hall, Downtown Mesa, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Bapchule, Fiesta Mall, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 157 and 174. US Highway 60 between mile markers 174 and 183. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 157 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 200 PM MST. * At 122 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeman, or 22 miles east of Gila Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Estrella, Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 131 and 150. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 15 and 26. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy