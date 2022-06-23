Special Weather Statement issued for Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1100 PM MST At 1031 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tumbleweed Park, or over Sun Lakes. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Mesa Riverview Mall, Gilbert City Hall, Downtown Mesa, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Bapchule, Fiesta Mall, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 157 and 174. US Highway 60 between mile markers 174 and 183. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 157 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
