Bob Myers hopes to keep Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole long term

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

Soaked in champagne in the visitor’s locker room at TD Garden last week, Warriors guard Jordan Poole and forward Andrew Wiggins shared a moment.

“We ‘bout to get a bag!” Wiggins and Poole said on Instagram Live while celebrating the ‘ship.

It’s true. Wiggins and Poole have worked themselves to be in position for nine-digit paydays in the next couple of summers. While Poole is eligible for an extension of his rookie contract with a mid-October deadline, Wiggins’ is about to enter the final season of his five-year max contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.

“We're a long way from figuring out what Andrew wants and what his agent wants, but I do know what we want,” Myers told reporters Wednesday. “We want to keep him and we're going to make every effort to keep both those guys. They were huge for us. They're young, especially Andrew had kind of a career renaissance.”

ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Tuesday that Poole could be in the market for a four-year extension in the neighborhood of $100 million. Poole just turned 23 on Sunday before partying the next day on Market Street during the championship parade.

Wiggins is due to make $33.6 million next season and his price tag could continue to climb if he contributes like he did during the Warriors' championship run. Wiggins turned 27 in February, so he’s still got plenty of lift in those legs.

For now, it sounds like Warriors president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers is more concerned about Thursday night’s draft and this summer's extensive free agent list.

“In my experience, those things happen more towards October when there's a deadline,” Myers said. “In the case of Jordan, and Wiggins couldn't have a deadline. All these negotiations take on a life of their own. They're all different. But I know with a guy like Jordan, usually those things come down to kind of training camp and end of the line deadline. Wiggins, those are a little different because sometimes guys sign end of season. Sometimes there's a thought, ‘I don't want to deal with this during the season,’ so they'll impose kind of their own deadline, like Aaron Judge did with the Yankees.”

Considering Poole got lambasted after a rookie campaign when he shot 33.3 percent from the floor and 27.9 percent from 3-point land, and the work ethic questions that followed Wiggins from Minnesota, the 2021-22 season was a redemption story for both.

“Both of them were kind of -- I don't know what the correct word is -- but at a somewhat downtrodden place of their careers, and to see them respond was fantastic for them and for us,” Myers said. “Can't get much better than it resulting in a championship, so we're hoping we can get them back.”

The Warriors led the league with a payroll north of $340 million this season when you consider luxury taxes. That figure could top $400 million eventually, but Myers said the Warriors aren't going to “spend just to spend” and it’s not like owner Joe Lacob has a bottomless pit full of money.

“The payroll is already, as you know, the highest in the league. Second place isn't that close,” Myers said. “We'll look and see what we can do and I'll ask Joe what he would authorize, but there is a limit. It's not limitless. I would like it to be limitless, but trust me, it's not. You've got to have some constraints on a salary.”

