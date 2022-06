Harper has been sidelined since last week — missing three games in a row — due to an infected blister on his right hand, but when in the lineup, the 29-year-old has been red-hot, slashing a blistering .326/.391/622 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and eight stolen bases. The six-time All-Star has been the Phillies' primary designated hitter this season — a universal DH was implemented for the 2022 MLB campaign — thanks to a chronic elbow injury that's limited him to just eight games in his customary right field.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO