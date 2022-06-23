Vince Carter’s Home Burglarized on Father’s Day, per Report

The former Hawks star’s wife and children were home at the time of the incident.

Former Hawks star Vince Carter’s home was burglarized on Sunday, per police records obtained by USA Today . Carter’s wife, Sondi, and their children were at the Atlanta home during the intrusion and hid in the closet.

It’s unclear where Vince was during the incident, but he later spoke to police over the phone.

The burglars ended up taking over $100,000 worth in cash from the Carter’s residence. Sondi called the police once she heard noises coming from other parts of the house.

“Ms. Carter stated that she took her sons and hid in their bedroom closet as she heard the unknown suspects gain entry into her home,” the report says, via USA Today . “Ms. Carter stated she could hear the unknown suspects come upstairs and rummage through their belongings in different rooms while she hid.”

The suspect fled from the scene, although police did see the suspected person leaving when they arrived. They could not catch the suspect, though.

Upon arrival, police discovered over $16,000 worth of $100 bills in the front of the home. Additionally, there were two firearms on the ground, one belonging to Carter and one most likely belonging to the suspects, although not confirmed.

No one was hurt during the burglary. A first-floor window was broken in, along with various rooms ending up in “disarray.” Also, a gate located at the top of the stairs was “broken off of its hinges.”

The Carters have not released any public statements about what occurred on Sunday, which also was Father’s Day.