Eugene, OR

New Oregon OSHA heat safety rule in effect

By Mike Cerullo
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Employers across the state are putting Oregon OSHA's new heat safety rule into effect as temperatures climb. The rule went into effect June 15 and requires employers provide employees with access to shade, rest breaks, and drinking water. The rules also require employers to put a heat illness...

www.kezi.com

KDRV

New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over its new rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Three groups - Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council - filed an injunction earlier this month hoping to stop the state from enforcing the rules. They argue several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.
OREGON STATE
Oregon State
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
Cameron Jones
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

See how Oregon marriages rates continue to decline

“Marriage,” a character in a movie once said. “Marriage is what brings us together today.”. But, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that is true for an increasingly smaller percentage of Oregon’s population. But, it turns out, maybe that’s a good thing...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Abortion access in Oregon and Washington won’t change, unless state law does

Editor’s note: The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case. Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturns nearly 50 years of legal precedent holding that the right to an abortion is protected by the U.S. Constitution. But it won’t change things in Oregon and Washington, where the right to abortion is protected by state law. Abortion care in Oregon and Washington is broadly accessible, and anyone who needs the service here is legally protected to receive it, regardless of the laws in their state of residence. This story was first written in response to an early version of Friday’s decision being leaked. Please note that the specifics of the opinion released today may differ somewhat from the leaked draft. However, the main thrust of the decision – leaving abortion law largely to the states – remains the same, as do state laws in the coastal Northwest.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE

