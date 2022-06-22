Services for Beth Briggs

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. Her precious Lord carried her peacefully to her eternal home. Visitation will be Friday, July 1 from 12 Noon to 7 PM at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday. On July 2, the Celebration of Life (she preferred calling it Graduation Day) will begin with a luncheon at 12 Noon followed by the service at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
Comments / 0