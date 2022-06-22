ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, IA

Services for Beth Briggs

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 3 days ago

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Briggs, 75, of Winfield, died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. Her body has been cremated. Services will be held Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at the Mt. Union United Methodist Church. Beth was born...

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kilj.com

Jean Van Syoc

Jean Van Syoc, 97, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. Her precious Lord carried her peacefully to her eternal home. Visitation will be Friday, July 1 from 12 Noon to 7 PM at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday. On July 2, the Celebration of Life (she preferred calling it Graduation Day) will begin with a luncheon at 12 Noon followed by the service at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve English will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Walter Wilt (final arrangements)

Walter Wilt, 79, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a short bout with lung cancer. Walter William Wilt was born in Mount Pleasant to Everett Dale and Irene Emeline Lee Wilt. Walter attended Mount Pleasant Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1961. In the fall of 1961, Walter joined the Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He spent six months stationed in Germany. He received awards for rifle sharp shooting and a good conduct medal AOM. Walter received an honorable discharge in the fall of 1964. He was a member of the American Legion.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
kilj.com

Greater Jefferson County Fair Horse Show Results

Tuesday was the Jefferson County 4-H and FFA Horse Show!. Champion Horse – Sterling Spees with Note of Intent. Reserve Champion Horse – Ellie Stever with MK Sandy N Chick. Champion Horse – Other Breeds – Peyton Freeman with Biscuit. Reserve Champion Horse -Other Breeds –...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Grinnell, IA
City
West Burlington, IA
City
Winfield, IA
City
Denver, IA
kilj.com

Daily Jail Count

In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kilj.com

From Agri-Way Partners Regarding Yarmouth Grain Bin Collapse

Agri-Way Partners regrets to announce that one of our team members was fatally injured in an accident at our Yarmouth facility on June 21st 2022. All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one priority at Agri-Way Partners. We’re providing law enforcement with information and are fully cooperating in their investigation. Additionally, we’re conducting our own internal investigation as to how this incident happened. We will share more information when appropriate.
YARMOUTH, IA
kilj.com

Public Health now giving COVID-19 vaccines for young children

As of June 18th, the CDC now recommends that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. Both vaccines are a smaller dose than the adult vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy