Services for Beth Briggs

Agri-Way Partners regrets to announce that one of our team members was fatally injured in an accident at our Yarmouth facility on June 21st 2022. All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one priority at Agri-Way Partners. We’re providing law enforcement with information and are fully cooperating in their investigation. Additionally, we’re conducting our own internal investigation as to how this incident happened. We will share more information when appropriate.

YARMOUTH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO