Sonoma County airport on track for record daily flights, passengers flown
2 days ago
Total passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased in May compared with a year ago, according to the latest figures. Airport Manager Jon Stout said the regional facility this summer will be operating as many as 19 flights three days a week, and is on track to potentially have...
Letitia Hanke is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. I started out as a musician while still in college, but I was pretty broke as the gigs weren’t paying the bills. In my junior year, I applied for a...
Wildfire and other disasters may strike anytime, leaving more than personal devastation in their wake. They can also damage financial institutions, according to a report released last month by Filene Research Institute that warns more risk is at hand. The first-of-its-kind study titled, “The Changing Climate for Credit Unions” conducted...
Trudy Grabenauer is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. I started as a registered dietitian with the Army Medical Specialist Corp, leaving the service as a captain. When we relocated to California and I was a new mom, I worked from home as a medical transcriptionist and Lamaze Childbirth instructor.
The ability to manage challenges, and some biases along the way, yet continue to continue to excel is a consistent theme among the winners of this year’s class of North Bay Business Journal Influential Women Award winners. The winners were recognized at a Thursday, June 23, dinner and awards...
Sharon Wright is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. I was born in a small town in West Texas and lived on the family farm until economics and world events led my father to return to active duty in the US Army.
Paula Finley is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. I enjoyed 10 years in the banking industry, learning the ins and outs at Bank of America and ultimately helping consolidate banking services from branches into centralized facilities focused on specific functions.
Kristie A. Hubacker is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. My professional journey started young with several odd jobs. I quickly grew into management roles and by 19 I was managing kitchens and working as a pastry chef. Always carrying...
Supriya Sachar, vice president of operations and innovation and regional general manager, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. Starting my career in marketing and public relations, I learned the importance of the customer experience and catering to customer needs....
Michael Longerbeam has been hired by Sonoma County-based Balletto Vineyards as its direct to consumer manager. The company, which produces single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir from the Russian River Valley, stated Longerbeam previously worked at Dry Creek Vineyard as its direct to consumer manager and at Treasury Wine Estates as direct marketing manager with .
Carolyn Pistone, president and managing director of the Petaluma-based commercial property management firm, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. Like everyone else, I studied things that interested me, got jobs as they were offered to me, helped out with...
There’s a chance of thunderstorms and dry lightning in Sonoma County today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service is tracking monsoonal moisture moving toward California from the desert southwest. The NWS says the chances of lightning hitting the Bay Area are low, but enough to prompt a warning of near-critical fire danger. A hot first day of summer will give way to another warm day. Santa Rosa has an expected high of 91-degrees today.
Patricia Kendall, medical group administrator at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. ... I first worked at San Francisco General in the ICN and OB, Emergency and OB in Hawaii and finally Kaiser...
Nicole Jaffee is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. ... After law school, I joined a large international law firm in San Francisco, focusing on general civil litigation. When I had my third child Jennifer, the long hours and the commute from the East Bay were too much to bear, and I started working at small law firms closer to home.
With talk of inflation and shortages and gas prices, the nation is in the grips of economic anxiety, fearing the fair deal and honest work of the American Dream is beyond their grasp. The Golden State, despite its overflowing state coffers, has the highest number of impoverished residents in the...
Are you wondering about what to do in Williams, California?. Williams, originally known as Central, is a city in Colusa County with a total area of 5.4 square miles. Don't let its size fool you. You'll be surprised at how much there is to explore and experience in Williams, California.
Jennifer Locke is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. After a stint as senior training manager/corporate trainer and beverage buyer for Restaurants Unlimited, I found my true niche in sales at Chalone Wine Estates, where I was eventually promoted to senior regional manager for the entire Northwest (12 states) and awarded the Woodward Graf scholarship for classes at the Culinary Institute. When Chalone was purchased by Diageo in 2005, I went to Willakenzie Estate as national sales manager before advancing to director of sales, where I oversaw direct-to-consumer, export, and wholesale. I traveled all around the world (Southeast & Northern Asia, in particular), but because Willakenzie was a small, boutique winery, I also got to spend a lot of time in the vineyard and learn the art of winemaking.
Naomi Fuchs is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story. I have always had a deep interest in the interface between culture and healing. I started my career in health care (after a few years of running a preschool, planting trees, and making tofu) working as the executive director for a small local Independent Physicians Association (IPA) called the Redwood Empire Medical Group.
