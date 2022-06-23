APD: Murder suspect in custody after man hit, killed by car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing first-degree murder charges after he used a red Camaro to run over another man outside of a north Austin apartment complex, according to an Austin Police arrest affidavit.

Bisorquis Delisle Pena died at the scene at 1:07 a.m. Monday, the affidavit said.

Isandro Yorlan Varona-Lopez, 37, is in custody at Travis County Jail. Varona-Lopez didn’t have an attorney listed to represent him as of Wednesday night. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.

The incident started after a group of people, including Varona-Lopez and Pena, spent Father’s Day at a lake. Varona-Lopez was offended when Pena called him a name while they were playing dominoes, the affidavit said.

Later Sunday night, around 10 p.m., Varona-Lopez brought up the argument again before leaving, the affidavit said.

Varona-Lopez caught up with Pena outside of an apartment complex near Chevy Chase Drive. As Pena walked away, Varona-Lopez backed out of a parking spot and drove toward Pena at “a high rate of speed,” the affidavit said.

A witness shared Snapchat video footage with police, which confirmed details of the incident at the apartment complex, police said.

The affidavit said Varona-Lopez showed signs of intoxication.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death, APD said. This case is being investigated as Austin’s 33rd homicide of this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.