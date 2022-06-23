Waterline project delayed over lack of building materials in Brookville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Main Street Waterline Project in Brookville is being postponed.

Work on the project was set to begin this week but the company doing the work hasn’t received needed materials, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A new start date is scheduled for July 12.

The project starts reportedly at Marlin Street and extends to Franklin Avenue. While the work will primarily be in parking space areas, there will be some lane closures.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of November. The Brookville municipal authority and borough are working with businesses to ensure parking for their customers and minimize the overall impact.

