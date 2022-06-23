How outdoor workers in Arkansas stay safe in the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer has officially begun, although we've felt the summer heat for quite a while now. Most of us have looked for ways to stay safe from the heat by staying indoors, or finding other ways to keep cool. Unfortunately, not everyone has that luxury....
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even with the higher temperatures, many are enjoying the outdoors as it seems the mosquitoes have taken a hike. “I may have been bit by one or two this year compared to like how it was two years ago,” said Dakota Ratcliff, an employee of Mid-South Grassroots.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
Last year, Arkansas hosted 32.4 million visitors, with 12.6 million staying overnight. Some were families seeking weekend destinations, and others were cyclists looking for world-class trails. Some came to drop a student off at a university, and others looked for historic preservation among small-town Main street communities. While there are...
June 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences found that 1 in 4 Arkansans faced food insecurity in the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published recently in Dialogues in Health. The study, “COVID-19 and Food Insecurity...
With nearly 80% of U.S. adults saying that they will take some sort of road trip this summer, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Click here. What: Bridge St. Live: Big Dam Horns.
There are tons of unique places to stay in Arkansas, including yurts! Not familiar with yurts? The word yurt is actually an acronym for Year-round Universal Recreational Tent. However, unlike traditional tents, yurts are furnished and, in some cases, equipped with electricity, heat, and AC. They basically offer all the fun of camping, along with the comforts of home. Lucky for us, there are lots of great yurts in Arkansas, including the seven below.
A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
TONIGHT: After another extremely hot afternoon, we won’t get much of a cool down tonight. Temperatures won’t lower to the 70s until after 1am, and even then the forecast low will stay in the mid 70s. Clear and calm with an easterly wind around 5mph. SATURDAY: Saturday will...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Abortion in the state of Arkansas is now officially illegal, except to protect a woman’s life. The state’s trigger law went into effect hours after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade Friday. In 2019, the state passed the Arkansas Human...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Supreme Court released a decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade, bringing a cascade of antiabortion laws that could take effect across nearly half the country. There are 13 states with “trigger bans” designed to take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states include […]
A press release announced that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will end abortions in Arkansas on Friday, June 24 by certifying the overturn of Roe v. Wade, in accordance with Act 180 of 2019.
