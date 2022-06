UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A suspect who shot another man through his apartment door Wednesday night has been arrested, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO), at 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call saying a man was shot near Cirque Dr. W and Hannah Pierce Rd. W. Deputies say they were already in the area responding to another disturbance, and we’re able to easily find the victim outside an apartment complex. The 22-year-old man was badly injured and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO