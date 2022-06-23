ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

State Rep. Mike Beltran calls for bond to be revoked for suspect in Fishhawk attempted abduction

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlOwQ_0gJAbbYk00

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday, June 12 just after 6:00 p.m. Derek Zitco got a frantic call from a woman at his church.

“She calls and I can barely understand what she’s saying, ‘can you get down here quickly, there’s a guy,'” Zitco said.

He rushed a few blocks to his church and found several adults who had barricaded two young girls inside of the building to keep them away from a man on the outside.

“What I was told by the adults that were still there is that this guy had his hands kind of on their necks and was kind of controlling them, saying he was their father and they were obviously shaking their heads saying no,” said Zitco.

They managed to keep the man away from the girls and called 9-1-1.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and quickly found 37-year-old David Daniels a short distance away. They arrested him for the attempted abduction of the girls and for child abuse.

“The police had actually told us that day that he had skipped bail from Alabama from doing the exact same thing just weeks before,” Zitco said.

Police in Foley, Alabama had arrested Daniels earlier in June when he claimed there were injured girls in a shed.

Police found no evidence of injured girls and arrested Daniels for criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

Daniels was later released on bond in Alabama, but then traveled out of state to Florida to stay at a relatives house. His troubles in Hillsborough County began after his arrest in Alabama.

Now, he’s been released on bond in the Hillsborough County Case and State Representative Mike Beltran is outraged.

“He’s obviously a danger to the community. He’s created now a pattern of doing this and the circumstances of the crime show that he doesn’t realize that he did something wrong and that he needs to stop doing this,” Beltran said.

He lives in the area and represents voters in the Fishhawk Community.

“This could have been my kids, it could have been my neighbors’ kids and it could have been somebody I knew personally and it’s certainly one of my constituents and first of all, I’m appalled that this happened,” said Beltran. “There should be places where kids can go, kids who are 11 or 12 can go for a short period where their parents know where they’re going and be relatively safe and apparently our neighborhood is not that type of place and if our neighborhood is not that type of place, then I don’t know where is.”

He’s calling on the Hillsborough County State Attorney to look at the case again and to file a motion to have Daniels’ bond revoked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

judy van coevering
1d ago

I agree he seems a definite danger to the community.... thank goodness strangers intervened to help those girls....

Reply
5
Related
Click10.com

Police: Florida woman caught on camera loading gun in ER

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Bradenton arrested a woman at a hospital after they say she was caught on camera loading a gun. Blake Hospital employees told police they saw Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman, 37, loading the gun in the emergency room on Wednesday morning on the surveillance cameras.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction#State
fox13news.com

Bodies of both cave divers in Buford Springs recovered after three teen witnesses call 911

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Rescue and recovery teams said they found the second body of a diver more than 130 feet deep in Buford Springs, the sheriff's office reported Thursday. The first diver was found dead the day before. Three teenagers witnessed the men arriving at the Hernando County park Wednesday around 11 a.m., according to investigators. The teens – a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds – arrived two hours earlier to swim and hang out by the water.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy