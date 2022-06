Wouldn't it be cool if you could make your digital assistant sound like anyone you know? Reuters reports that users will be able to make Alexa sound like their grandmother, their favorite president, or a person with an easily recognizable voice. At the MARS conference being held this week in Las Vegas, on Wednesday Amazon senior vice president Rohit Prasad said that the goal is to allow Alexa to copy anyone's voice after hearing it for less than a minute. MARS stands for machine learning, automation, robotics, and space (MARS).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO