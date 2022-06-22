COVID-19 booster increases antibodies by more than 85% in nursing home residents and their caregivers, study finds: Results suggest this highly vulnerable population could be significantly better protected

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 540 million people around the world tested positive on the virus to date. In most parts of the world, the current situation with the coronavirus seems stable, but the 14-day trend shows 16% increase in new cases as the NYT data tracker shows 559,039 cases per day on average, while the number of Covid-related deaths is 1,364 worldwide.

