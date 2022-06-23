ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how San Diego fared on beach report card

By Misha DiBono
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The environmental watchdog group Heal the Bay released its annual report card Wednesday on California beaches and rivers.

On the whole, San Diego beaches got good marks, with North County beaches the highest. Carlsbad is home to five of the year’s “honor roll” beaches. La Jolla has three.

Here are all the local beaches that made honor roll:

  • Del Mar, at 15th Street (San Diego County)
  • Carlsbad, at Tamarack Ave. (San Diego County)
  • Carlsbad, at Poinsettia Lane (San Diego County)
  • Carlsbad, at Encina Creek (San Diego County)
  • Carlsbad, at Palomar Airport Rd. (San Diego County)
  • Carlsbad, at Cerezo Drive (San Diego County)
  • Oceanside, at Forster Street (San Diego County)
  • Oceanside, Harbor Beach at Harbor Drive (San Diego County)
  • Point Loma, Lighthouse (San Diego County)
  • Point Loma, Point Loma Treatment Plant (San Diego County)
  • Sunset Cliffs, at Ladera Street (San Diego County)
  • Mission Beach, Belmont Park (San Diego County)
  • La Jolla Shores Beach, 1000 ft south of Scripps Pier (San Diego County)
  • La Jolla Shores Beach, 250 feet south of Scripps Pier (San Diego County)
  • La Jolla Shores Beach, 500 feet north of Scripps Pier (San Diego County)

Far on the other end of the spectrum, our southernmost beach, Imperial Beach, has some of the worst water quality. That’s due to the issue of sewage flowing across the border from Tijuana, which was represented on the “Beach Bummers” list in the form of the Tijuana Slough, which is monitored by San Diego County.

Will wildfire danger prompt power shutoffs this year?

The sewage issue has affected other parts of the coast, too, including Coronado .

“We moved here because of the beaches and we’re really disappointed,” said Kim McLaughlin, who relocated to San Diego in December with his wife. “If you looked at the prices that the Hotel Del is charging people and then they can’t use the beach, I mean, something’s wrong!”

View the full list here.

