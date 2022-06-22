ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

mother and son killed in collision between Carling and Creutzwald

By archyw
archyworldys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dramatic road accident occurred this Tuesday morning, before 8:30 a.m., on the RN 33 between the roundabout of the Emile-Huchet power station and the entrance to Creutzwald. A vehicle coming from Creutzwald hit a cart traveling in the opposite direction. The violence of the impact threw the vehicle without a...

www.archyworldys.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother And Son#Vehicles#Advertising#Accident
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss

A man died of blood loss after being attacked by one of his son's dogs, an inquest heard. Attempts to stem bleeding in Keven Jones' left leg failed and he was declared dead at his son's house in Holt Road, Wrexham, on 23 May. During a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Fist fight’ led to fatal stabbing of teenager, court hears

A dispute between two groups of teenagers thought to be settled with fists ended with a 16-year-old dead after he was attacked with weapons, a court heard.Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death after being confronted by eight youths armed with a machete, meat clever and knives in Gloucester.CCTV footage taken from properties in the Barton area of the city shows Ramarni and his four friends running away but teenager slowing and collapsing in Stratton Road where he died a short time later.Dean Smith, 19, two 17-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds are accused of the teenager’s murder on December 15...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cardiff: Cyclist hands himself in after boy, four, knocked down

A 21-year-old man has handed himself into police after a four-year-old boy was knocked down by a delivery cyclist in Cardiff city centre. South Wales Police appealed for witnesses after the incident in Church Street on 1 May. The boy was treated for cuts to his face which needed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wallsend death: Murder charge after suspected assault

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died following a suspected assault. The 43-year-old victim was found seriously injured in Wallsend, North Tyneside, just before 14:30 BST on Monday. He died at the scene in St Hilda's Avenue, Northumbria Police said. An 18-year-old from Heaton, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer admits altering missing teenager’s search records

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard.Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017.Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had run away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, in a “distressed” state on the afternoon of November 7.She was soon reported missing by her family and Dorset Police launched a search operation involving the Coastguard, helicopters and volunteers.The college student was found 11 days later in dense...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior detective who led investigation into missing teenager Gaia Pope's disappearance tells inquest he stands by decision to arrest three completely innocent people

A senior police officer who led the controversial criminal investigation into the disappearance of Gaia Pope-Sutherland today said he stands by his decision to arrest three innocent people for her murder. Neil Devoto, senior investigating officer at Dorset Police, also denied claims that he told the family of the missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol taxi driver's licence bid refused after passenger head injury

A taxi driver who lost his licence after a disabled passenger suffered a head injury has lost his latest bid to regain it, council papers say. Jalil Mohammad had his hackney carriage driver's licence revoked by Bristol City Council in 2019 when he refused to secure the passenger's wheelchair and it tipped over causing a head injury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lee Dawson: Fourth murder charge over Preston man's stabbing

A fourth man has been charged with murdering a 42-year-old man who was fatally stabbed. Lee Dawson was found wounded in Jutland Street, Preston, on 17 June and died in hospital. A 33-year-old man has been charged with his murder. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

St Peter Port lifeboat rescues injured fisherman

A Guernsey fisherman who had injured his hand "severely" while at sea was rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning. Guernsey Coastguard was called at 03:11 BST by the commercial fishing boat, 15 nautical miles west of Guernsey. The St Peter Port lifeboat was alerted and departed with two...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy