Moon, PA

Robert Morris Student-Athlete Jonathan Wynn Charged with Two Misdemeanors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Morris student-athlete Jonathan Wynn was arrested by Moon Township Police on Tuesday and has been charged with two misdemeanors. WPXI...

wtae.com

Arrests made in McKees Rocks drug raid

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police have arrested three men following a drug raid at 12D Valley Street. Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams are in custody at the Allegheny County Jail, waiting to be arraigned. Cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, packaging material, manufacturing contraband, edible...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

3 charged with attempted homicide after McKees Rocks double shooting

Three people are facing attempted homicide charges after a double shooting in McKees Rocks. Charges have now been filed against Ricardo Crosby, Taelaun Clayborne and Jade Stephens. The shooting happened on May 29 in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. First responders found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity man jailed in connection with theft of 7 guns

A Unity man was jailed Tuesday on state police accusations that he stole seven guns from a relative’s home, according to court papers. Troopers said Caleb A. Krisfalusi, 19, sold the guns to two shops. Police recovered the firearms and returned them to the relative who lives in Cook.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County woman saved from boyfriend who allegedly restrained her

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion County woman said her boyfriend kidnapped her for three days before Westmoreland County law enforcement arrested the man at a gas station. According to Mari Beabount, her now-former boyfriend Justin Uber forced her to deliver food all over western Pennsylvania to make money for him to buy marijuana. He allegedly threatened to beat Beabount and kill her three kids if she did not do what he said.That all changed when the couple pulled into a Sunoco gas station on Route 51 in Rostraver, where Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin walked into the station and Beabount got his attention. "I bumped into him on purpose," Beabount said. "He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' I said, 'No, it's my fault.' He looked at me and I mouthed 'help me.'"Castin walked away and called Rostraver police for backup."He was truly in the right place at the right time. But he was observant to know what was going on and handled it appropriately," Westmoreland County Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. "We had a great outcome."Uber is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with unlawful restraint, assault and other charges.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials

The decision to allow states to regulate abortion access won’t immediately affect availability in Pennsylvania, but has already become a campaign issue. The post Supreme Court decision on Roe puts PA advocates on defense, brings protest, sharp responses from officials appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
popville.com

“Love and Support for my Mom and Family”

My name is Clarissa. I’m a DC resident whose mom has been hospitalized since 02/16/2022 with pancreatitis and other complications caused from pancreatitis. Currently, she is hospitalized at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. My mom’s name is Michelle and she is a lover and a warrior. She has been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$121M project set to begin at Route 51 interchange in Rostraver

The reconstruction of the Interstate 70 and Route 51 interchange in Rostraver has the distinction of being the highest-dollar-value project ever bid in PennDOT’s District 12. Golden Triangle Construction Co. in Oakdale was the winning bidder at $120.6 million. Work has gotten underway, but the impact for motorists will...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Turnpike interchange at I-79 and Southern Beltway now fully open

The Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange connecting Interstate 79 and the Southern Beltway will open fully on Friday. The 19-mile Southern Beltway links I-376 near the Pittsburgh International Airport to I-79 at the line between Allegheny and Washington counties. The $800 million project was undertaken with the goal of easing congestion on...
PITTSBURGH, PA

