At New Hanover, Title IX created a softball powerhouse, and lifetime friendships

When the North Carolina High School Association set up its first state-championship season for girls softball in 1975, there really was no way to know who would be good, and who would not.

That included New Hanover High School, even though the members of the Wildcats that spring had a feeling it would be a good year.

“I knew it was going to be fun,” said Cassandra Sidberry, who graduated at the end of the season. “I knew the girls I played with in the city league were going to play. It was a continuation of all that, a great thing.”

Great soon became excellent. That June, and the following year as well, New Hanover won state titles in dominating fashion, losing only one game over two seasons and winning their last 45 games in a row.

“It was remarkable,” said Kathy Garris, now Hazel. “We were fighters, and we were real competitive. It was our lives, it was just what we did. To win, you just can’t describe it. To us, it was the U.S. Open, the Masters. Girls sports weren’t as popular back then.”

New coach brings big wins

While the sport was on a statewide stage for the first time, New Hanover’s players were familiar.

Nearly all of them played in a citywide recreation league against each other, and many combined forces for out-of-town tournaments.

But when they became Wildcats, the coach wasn’t William Murphy, who led the highly successful team that played out of the MLK Center, or the father of Darlene “Lena” Treadway, who was the team’s best player, and also coached in the rec league.

Instead, football coach Joe Miller, who was in his first school year, led the team.

“He used a lot of football metaphors,” said Susan Spivey, who moved to Wilmington from Sanford for her sophomore year. “He wasn’t ugly to us, or use profanity, he was just tough. … That’s what he knew. And I think that’s what helped us win. Once we had our arms warmed up, he’d hit rockets at us. He’d say: ‘That other team’s not going to hit it soft to you.’”

Treadway, Spivey and Pam Bunting were the biggest hitters, but the lineup top to bottom could hit and defend. The Wildcats only had a handful of close games but took a loss to archrival Hoggard in the programs’ first ever matchup -- “that was like a punch in the gut,” Spivey said.

But mostly, the Wildcats dominated, including 33-5 and 42-5 victories.

“We didn’t draw a big crowd, but our friends always wished us luck and asked us how it went,” Hazel said. “And a lot of the time, the next day on the intercom, they’d announce we won. And people took notice of that. … It makes your heart swell.”

'We had left a legacy'

In that first state tournament, New Hanover cruised into the state final, a best-of-three series vs. Forbush High, from west of Winston-Salem.

The games were at Allsbrook Park off Shipyard Boulevard, a benefit to New Hanover since the school’s graduation was also the same weekend. After winning Game 2 on Friday to sweep the series, Sidberry and the team’s other three seniors went straight to the ceremony.

“My family had come down (for graduation) and they were able to be at the championship game,” said Sidberry, a retired Wilmington firefighter. “And the idea of walking across the stage with your uniform on and they mention it? That was awesome.”

Treadway, Hazel, Spivey, Bunting and others returned as seniors in 1976 and ran through a perfect season to win the second title.

“I felt like we had left a legacy,” Spivey said. “I knew some of the younger girls coming up. But I was kinda sad to leave. I wanted to graduate, obviously, but we got so involved in it. And the state championship was so late in the school year, we were graduating and playing ball. We didn’t have much time after that second championship to savor the moment.”

As the team moved on in life, they separated, but kept playing softball: Sidberry into her 40s, Spivey still today on senior level teams.

But they hadn't reunited until in the mid-2010s, before Treadway passed away from cancer. That time brought back memories, ones that have been rekindled from time to time through today.

“They have been lifelong friendships, with all the girls,” said Spivey, who had a long career with Wake County Schools and is now retired in Person County. “I don’t know of any bad feelings that anyone had toward the rest of us, even as we’ve gotten older. You see someone now, it’s like you never left them. … It was such a good time for us, and the school.

“Just to start off like that, it was a lot of fun. And I think we’ve all kept that feeling to this day.”

Dan Spears is the sports editor for the Wilmington StarNews, and Southeast Regional sports editor for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at Dan.Spears@StarNewsOnline.com or on Twitter @DanSpears.