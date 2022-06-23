ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, NY

MAILBAG: Solar opposition's anger seems misplaced

 2 days ago

Regarding the news article “State solar ruling felt in Cambria, Pendleton,” published June 21 by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal:. To be sure, residents near to coming solar projects in the local area are unhappy with the state’s latest decision, that the representative groups are not parties to the...

wnypapers.com

Niagara County Legislature calls on Congress to 'Do right by Delphi retirees'

Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott reports the Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution calling on Congress to restore the pensions of salaried Delphi retirees that were cut during the Great Recession of 2008-09. The resolution passed unanimously. “During the turbulent economic times of more than a decade ago when General...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
CNHI

SJC upholds millionaires' tax ballot question

BOSTON — The state’s highest court has cleared a proposed millionaires’ tax for the November ballot after rejecting a legal challenge to the referendum. The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court, issued Wednesday, rejects claims by opponents that the ballot question is unconstitutional because it might include a misleading summary that would confuse voters.
BOSTON, MA
CNHI

Report cites lack of progress fixing gas leaks

BOSTON — The state’s aging natural gas pipelines are still riddled with thousands of potentially dangerous and damaging leaks, according to a new report that calls on Beacon Hill policymakers to accelerate a shift towards renewable energy. The report, compiled by environmental groups using data from the U.S....
BOSTON, MA
Cambria, NY
Rush, NY
Lockport, NY
Pendleton, NY
YourErie

NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What changes are coming to New York’s concealed carry

Prior to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, anyone applying for a concealed carry handgun permit in New York State had to demonstrate a "proper cause" which courts interpret as a "specific need for self-defense" for carrying a handgun outside of the home.
The Associated Press

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people’s voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
bkreader.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Act Officially is Law in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into law on Monday, June 20, reported PIX11. Hochul signed the law during her visit to Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. The purpose of the law is to make voting easier for New Yorkers in ethnic, racial and language-minority groups.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why Paint Now Costs Another $1.95 in New York

It's not just crazy inflation that is causing the price of things to increase in New York State. A new state mandate and program are going to cause the cost of paint to increase by at least $1.95 per can, and it could be more depending on other factors. In...
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wskg.org

Republican gubernatorial candidates debate before next week’s New York primary

WXXI – Candidates in next week’s Republican primary for New York Governor met in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester at the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road. The debate was the third meeting among these four candidates, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin. And at this debate hosted by the conservative media outlet Newsmax, it was also the first time all four could physically be in the same room for a debate.
ROCHESTER, NY
CNHI

Business Memoranda: 06/22/2022

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan will recognize individuals, students and businesses at its BBB Trust Award Celebration in July. Karen Smoots receives the 2022 Trust Award. Smoots is the president and founder of KMS Designs Inc. She also started the nonprofit Glove Me Please to provide gloves for...
MICHIGAN STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
97.5 WTBD

Does New York State Need More Gun Laws? Siena Poll Results Says ‘Yes’

The topic of gun control is a very sensitive subject in New York State and has been for as long as I can remember but the tragic massive shooting on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where a teenage gunman shot and killed nineteen students and two teachers and wounded seventeen other people has really brightened that spotlight on this controversial subject.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY

