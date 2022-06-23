New Jersey man injured in spray paint canister explosion: officials

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man — who officials said placed a spray paint canister on an oven — suffered injuries after it exploded Wednesday morning.

The Long Branch Fire Department said police and fire first responders were called to the Bath Avenue home about 11:21 a.m. The resident who called said a can of paint exploded and he was injured in the blast.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the man with second- and third-degree burns “all over his body.” He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in “serious condition.” First responders said it “appeared that the spray paint can was placed on the oven for unknown reasons.”

The can exploded, officials said, which blew out a window in the home’s kitchen. There was no fire inside the home, and no other people were inside.

A fire marshall is investigating.

