Policy, politics and progressive commentary The CCSD Board of Trustees is still negotiating with Supt. Jesus Jara about compensation for his alleged “harassment and retaliation” at the hands of Trustees Danielle Ford, Linda Cavazos and Lisa Guzman when they voted to fire him last October. Remarkably, the majority of trustees seem willing to at least hear him out, if not […] The post Jara still asking for millions as voters decide on his future appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO