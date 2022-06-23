Riptide: Arab swimmers have successful week

After splitting a Marshall County home tri-meet with Guntersville and Albertville last Tuesday, the Arab swim team blew Decatur and Fort Payne out of the water in another home tri-meet last Thursday. The Riptide defeated Decatur 646-233 and Fort Payne 678-99. Arab coach Richard Moser said both programs are...
Photo: Golden Tiger committee members hammer out details for the upcoming reunion for Gadsden High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. (Robb Corker/Messenger) Members of Gadsden High School’s classes of 1970, ’71 and ‘72 will collectively celebrate their 50th class reunion on August 6 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The reunion begins with a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 12 p.m.
Beaver Nuggets and Texas brisket sandwiches are nearly ready to be served in Tennessee. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor and Reporter Lexi Spivak stopped by Tennessee's first Buc-ee's location in Crossville ahead of the grand opening.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bill Clark, head coach of the UAB Blazer football team, will step down as coach in August. Clark, who first came to UAB in 2014 and led the team to two bowl championships, announced his retirement on his Twitter page, effective Aug. 1. “It’s time,” Clark wrote. “Knowing that doesn’t make […]
Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County schools in northeast Alabama, has died. The school system announced his death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. No cause of death was announced by the school system. “Our Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Dukes has passed,” the school system posted on Facebook. “He was loved...
The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
An up-and-coming Alabama restaurant chain is opening another new location this month, and residents couldn't be happier. Alabama is quickly becoming a hot spot for new restaurants, and the latest restaurant to open its doors is SUPER CHIX.
ROGERSVILLE — Two people from Madison were killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon about 2 miles east of Rogersville on U.S. Highway 72. Marianne L. Esch, 72, was fatally injured when the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was a passenger of struck a 1990 International tractor-trailer driven by Phillip R. Mayo, 60, of Albertville, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School. Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle. The victim's injuries were not...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Decatur can see some changes coming downtown very soon. The block of First and Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton and Johnston will be under construction for the remainder of the year. The construction will include a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a city parking...
GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-59 SB is closed after an accident involving a commercial vehicle early this morning. It happened around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 185. One lane of traffic is closed as a result. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division...
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Arab on Saturday. Anyone who visits the former Scofield Plymouth parking lot at 810 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. will get a free load of groceries.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Debbie Moore owns a small store in Madison County and she is doing all she can to keep her business afloat during a construction project that’s closed major roads nearby. Moore has even spent much of her own money to create a road around the...
FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
