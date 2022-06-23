Get to know the Democratic Gubernatorial candidates

NEW YORK -- With crime still crushing the city, Mayor Eric Adams has kicked off the start of summer with a number of new initiatives to make the subways and streets safer. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, "crushing" is definitely part of the summer crime-fighting strategy, with motor crushing and pulverizing taking the stage as both the mayor and police commissioner pledged to make the streets and sidewalks a whole lot safer. The checkered flag came down -- a flag used in car races to signal the first car over the finish line -- as Adams sought to finish...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO