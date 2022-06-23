ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Get to know the Democratic Gubernatorial candidates

fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting is already underway in New York City, with primary day...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westfieldvoice.com

Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race

Ana Maria Archila, the left-wing candidate for lieutenant governor, will receive a last-minute help from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she runs against Gov. The no.- 2 of Kathy Hochu, the campaign insurgent revealed on Wednesday. Ocasio Cortez To Endorse Insurgents In New York Lt. Governor’s Race. The support of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Final NY Republican gubernatorial debate includes multiple clashes

Rochester, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York’s four Republican gubernatorial contenders went toe-to-toe for the party’s nod in an often heated final debate that left candidates dodging jabs on issues ranging from abortion and crime to the question of where each candidate would put themselves on a scale ranging from former President Donald Trump to ex-Vice President Mike Pence.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
fox5ny.com

Exclusive: Democratic candidates for NY Governor on crime, the economy and more

NEW YORK - Democratic candidates vying for Governor have just a few days left to convince voters before the official primary day on June 28. Governor Kathy Hochul, Congressman Tom Suozzi, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are all competing for the democratic ticket, and this year there are two main issues driving voters: Public safety and the economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY lawmakers, officials react to SCOTUS gun ruling

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and State liberal lawmakers continue working on drafting legislation to ban guns in crowded spaces on Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling on concealed carry.  “We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, our movie theaters with concealed weapons,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We don’t need […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#Governor Of New York#Election Local#Early Voting#Democratic#Gubernatorial
The Staten Island Advance

NYC will offer virtual, hybrid high school programs: Here’s how to apply

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering high school students citywide a new way of learning — through hybrid and virtual schooling pathways. Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday the new Department of Education (DOE) high school program called “A School Without Walls Program,” which gives students the independence of remote learning, while grounding their education in an array of individualized, interdisciplinary, project-based learning and internship opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2022 NYC Pride parade and events

NEW YORK - After two years of mostly virtual offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Pride celebrations are back in 2022 with full-fledged in-person events, including the NYC Pride March a.k.a. NYC Pride parade, as well as festivals, parties, and more in Manhattan. NYC Pride, a nonprofit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New York City approves biggest rent hikes in a DECADE: Panel says landlords can charge extra 5% for around one million rent-regulated apartments despite tenants already crippled by cost of living crisis

New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shante, Ralph McDaniels, And More Honored By City of NY At Power And Music Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Black Music Month, pioneering rap figures including Roxanne Shanté, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Clark Kent, Busta Rhymes, Waah Dean, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Dancehall artist Spice, and more were honored by the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus on the steps of City Hall in New York City for Black Music Month. Co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee on Wednesday (June 15), the honorees for the 2022 Power & Music Awards recognized those who’ve had immeasurable, professional success while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams offers new safety initiatives for NYC streets and subways

NEW YORK -- With crime still crushing the city, Mayor Eric Adams has kicked off the start of summer with a number of new initiatives to make the subways and streets safer. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, "crushing" is definitely part of the summer crime-fighting strategy, with motor crushing and pulverizing taking the stage as both the mayor and police commissioner pledged to make the streets and sidewalks a whole lot safer. The checkered flag came down -- a flag used in car races to signal the first car over the finish line -- as Adams sought to finish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Our dirt bikes and hopes for affordable rent have been crushed

Ok here we go again. Round two of morning links with me, your Early Addition substitute teacher. A reminder: Extra Extra is on hiatus this week. Here are some tabs to open:. New York City tenants in rent-stabilized apartments will face the biggest rent hikes they’ve seen in almost 10 years. The Rent Guidelines Board – a panel of nine mayoral appointees – voted to increase rents by 3.25% for one-year leases, and 5% for two-year leases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Trace

Public Safety Experts Warn New York’s Crime-Fighting Strategy Could Backfire

This is the second in a three-part series on gun violence prevention in New York City published in partnership with The Guardian. Read part one here. James Essig, the chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, stepped up to the podium to explain how officers had solved a crime. Less than a week before, on 9 January 2022, just after midnight, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves had been shot to death in a botched robbery at an East Harlem Burger King where she had just gotten a job.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy