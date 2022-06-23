Get to know the Democratic Gubernatorial candidates

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Black Music Month, pioneering rap figures including Roxanne Shanté, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Clark Kent, Busta Rhymes, Waah Dean, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Dancehall artist Spice, and more were honored by the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus on the steps of City Hall in New York City for Black Music Month.
Co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee on Wednesday (June 15), the honorees for the 2022 Power & Music Awards recognized those who’ve had immeasurable, professional success while...
