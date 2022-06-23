Kan. deputy finds illegal drugs while helping with disabled vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Super 8 in Phoenix near N. Black Canyon Highway. Phoenix police say they found a woman who had been shot at the motel when they responded to the report around 12:15 p.m. She has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO