Osage County, KS

Kan. deputy finds illegal drugs while helping with disabled vehicle

 5 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an unusual arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Monday, a sheriff's...

KSNT News

UPDATE: Woman caught smuggling after 4 county car chase

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – After making a traffic stop, Lyon County Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit and standoff on Saturday. Deputies were performing a traffic stop at 6:22 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 when the driver, Rebecca Estrada, 39, of New Mexico, resisted arrest and fled the scene. The pursuit continued through Coffey, […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Update KBI: Police kill man who was chasing others with a knife

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police identify two men killed in self-defense case

PHOENIX — Two men have died after forcing their way into a home and being shot by occupants of the house in Central Phoenix Saturday morning. Officials with Phoenix Police have identified the men as 20-year-old Jairo Perez and 24-year-old Jose Gutierrez. Officials said that officers responded around 7:45...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix Super 8 motel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Super 8 in Phoenix near N. Black Canyon Highway. Phoenix police say they found a woman who had been shot at the motel when they responded to the report around 12:15 p.m. She has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
Little Apple Post

Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Kansas 16 just west of Wellman Road. The driver failed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run, road rage crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people. Television station WDAF reports that 48-year-old Bradley Woodworth was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ year in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
