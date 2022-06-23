ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Juiciest Peach Recipes for Summer

By Kelly Vaughan
Food52
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, you can probably find a peach at the grocery store year-round. But it’s probably not very good—it lacks flavor, is likely a little mealy, and certainly not juicy. Grab a sweet Georgia peach when they’re in season during June and your life will change for the better, bite by bite....

Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredients Martha Stewart Uses In Tuna Salad

If you like to keep your pantry well-stocked, there's a good chance that you've got a can or two of tuna sitting on the shelf. Wondering what exactly to do with that tuna before it goes bad? Jazz things up with an ingredient swap that will upgrade your canned tuna, or stick to the classics and whip up an easy tuna salad sandwich for lunch.
RECIPES
SFGate

Roasted okra, tomatoes and bacon make this warm summer salad a hit

I read a great description of the flavor of okra in one of my favorite cookbooks, "The Vegetable Butcher." Cara Mangini writes that the vegetable combines "notes of eggplant, green beans and asparagus." I think that's just right. For years, I only ate okra cut into bite-size pieces, battered and...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

The Philly cheesesteak is an American classic. It’s traditionally made from thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak or top round. The cheese is typically either slices of provolone, American, or Cheez Whiz, and everything is served on a hoagie roll. This casserole incorporates the well-loved flavors and ingredients of this sandwich and transforms them into an easy weeknight dish.
RECIPES
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
Real Simple

How to Store Peaches So They Don't Bruise

Peaches are one of the great luxuries of summer. Bright and tangy, with a floral sweetness, they're best eaten over the sink to catch all of the juices. If you decide to cook with your peaches, there are all sorts of directions you can take. We know and love peaches in desserts like cobblers and buckles, but they're also wonderful in savory dishes such as Caprese salads or even pizzas.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Bouillon Powder Is Your Pantry's New Secret Weapon

Have you ever known the acute panic that comes from calling your favorite takeout place only to learn the line has been disconnected? Faced with the prospect of never tasting the world’s best—that’s right, best—chicken shawarma ever again, you may slip into denial, as I did. Maybe you drive by the shuttered storefront a few times, desperate for signage indicating this is only temporary. Then you begin ordering shawarma after shawarma, hoping someone else miraculously makes it exactly the same—garlicky, redolent of lemon and warming turmeric, and unmistakably chickeny.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Susan Korn Wants You To Have Your Cake & Wear It Too

This article is part of an interview series called Ladies Who (Wear) Lunch, an exploration of the intersection of food and fashion. According to family legend, my first real word was appetizer (just ask my mom!), so it’s only fitting that food would follow me throughout my life. Folding napkins for my mom’s catering company in our family dining room as a kid evolved into part-time restaurant jobs in college, which led to a few failed food blog attempts, and eventually landed me in a graduate program founded by the original glamazon master chef herself, Julia Child, that then launched my career in food media. I don’t remember ever wanting a career in food, but looking back it seems this path was pretty inevitable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gin Lee

Sugarless buttercream frosting

Making sugar-free powdered sugar/ making sugar-free buttercream frosting/Gin Lee. Today was my baking day and my cake wouldn't have been complete without this delicious sugar-free buttercream frosting. I never use store purchased powdered sugar. Instead, I make it homemade with Splenda. So today I will walk you through how I make sugarless powdered sugar, followed by my homemade sugar-free buttercream frosting recipe.
Food52

On Growing the Beautiful, Flavorful Curry Leaf Plant

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we’re playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let’s get our hands dirty. It was an especially cold and sunless April in Chicago this year...
CHICAGO, IL
Food52

Complete Cleaning Tools (Set of 4)

You know what really puts pep in our cleaning step? Tools that are as lovely to look at as they are to work with. This set fits the bill to a T since it’s from French maker Andrée Jardin, who’s been making beautiful wood brushes the traditional way for over 70 years. It comes complete with four essentials: a broom for your hardwood floors, a dustpan for quick wipe-ups, a duster for every flat surface it can reach, plus a radiator brush for tight spaces (like that gap between the fridge and counter). It’s all made with beech wood and natural fibers. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself leaving ‘em out between cleaning sprees.
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Tortellini alla Panna with Peas and Prosciutto Is the Pasta Recipe We Could Eat Every Single Day

Tortellini alla Panna is an incredibly rich and indulgent recipe, that takes less than 30 minutes to make. At its most basic, all you need is your favorite pasta shape (in this case tortellini), some Parmigiano Reggiano and full-fat cream. Though I will admit I prefer adding a few additional ingredients—in particular peas and prosciutto—for a richer and more robust meal. This is one of those recipes where you really can’t go wrong no matter how you choose to make it.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Cottage Cheese Is Cool Again and Better Than Ever—and We've Got the Recipes to Prove It

Sheryl Kesey Thompson's mom always said that if you do something long enough, it'll come back around. While we'd be happy to say goodbye to Jell-O salads forever, it seems like mom was right when it comes to cottage cheese. In case you hadn't noticed, it's back. "It's on everyone's Instagram," says Thompson, whose family owns and operates Nancy's Creamery, which makes yogurts, cottage cheese, and other dairy products with probiotics.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Spaghetti Recipe Uses An Unexpected Ingredient

Countless column inches have been devoted to either raving about or taking down Marmite — that most divisive ingredient, as well as its Australian cousin Vegemite which, per The Spruce, is like Marmite but with add-ins like salt, onion, and celery extract, coloring, and a few other additives. We...
RECIPES
Simplemost

Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
RECIPES

