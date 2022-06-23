30 Juiciest Peach Recipes for Summer

This article is part of an interview series called Ladies Who (Wear) Lunch, an exploration of the intersection of food and fashion. According to family legend, my first real word was appetizer (just ask my mom!), so it’s only fitting that food would follow me throughout my life. Folding napkins for my mom’s catering company in our family dining room as a kid evolved into part-time restaurant jobs in college, which led to a few failed food blog attempts, and eventually landed me in a graduate program founded by the original glamazon master chef herself, Julia Child, that then launched my career in food media. I don’t remember ever wanting a career in food, but looking back it seems this path was pretty inevitable.
Comments / 0