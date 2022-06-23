30 Juiciest Peach Recipes for Summer

You know what really puts pep in our cleaning step? Tools that are as lovely to look at as they are to work with. This set fits the bill to a T since it’s from French maker Andrée Jardin, who’s been making beautiful wood brushes the traditional way for over 70 years. It comes complete with four essentials: a broom for your hardwood floors, a dustpan for quick wipe-ups, a duster for every flat surface it can reach, plus a radiator brush for tight spaces (like that gap between the fridge and counter). It’s all made with beech wood and natural fibers. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself leaving ‘em out between cleaning sprees.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO