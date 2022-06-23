Elon Musk’s Boring Co. may build tunnel near Tesla factory

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal ) — Elon Musk wants to make more tunnels in Central Texas, this one near his $1 billion Tesla campus , according to a site plan application.

A “private access tunnel” is proposed off Tesla Road (formerly Harold Green Road) in eastern Travis County, the application filed June 21 with the City of Austin said. There aren’t many details about the project past the description of a “private access tunnel along with associated improvements,” under the name “Colorado River Connector Tunnel.”

The proposed tunnel doesn’t have the same address as the gigafactory, however. The address on the application is 12733 Tesla Road, on the other side of State Highway 130 from the plant.

Musk’s tunneling company, ironically named The Boring Company, is also trying to build a tunnel in Kyle. In May, the company and the city of Kyle reached a $50,000 deal to begin engineering work for a potential pedestrian tunnel that would connect the Plum Creek subdivision to the second phase of Kyle Crossing.

