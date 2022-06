June has not been a good month for New Bedford restaurants. Four local eateries have closed within a span of two weeks. Less than an hour after we first reported on Wednesday that Cafe Italia had closed after 10 years on Rockdale Avenue and another three years on Pleasant Street, my wife texted me that Juice'd Cafe's location at 984 Kempton Street in New Bedford had closed as well.

