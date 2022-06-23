‘Grandreaders’ Program Pairing Seniors Reading to Young Students Will Be Available this Summer Through Montgomery County Public Libraries and Partners

A new Hotel Relief Grant Program is set to launch on Friday, July 1, for Montgomery County hotels with 10 or more rooms and Bed and Breakfasts with five or more rooms. The ownership of these facilities must be based in Maryland and be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue of 25 percent or more from September 2021 through January 2022 compared to September 2019 through January 2020. Up to $500 per room in Hotel Relief Grant money is available.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO