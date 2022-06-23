‘Grandreaders’ Program Pairing Seniors Reading to Young Students Will Be Available this Summer Through Montgomery County Public Libraries and Partners
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), in partnership with the Jewish Council for the Aging (JCA), Heyman Interages Center, will be offering the "Grandreaders" Program at several branches this summer. The one-on-one program pairs a Grandreader volunteer with a child from kindergarten to third grade to practice reading
