ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

‘Grandreaders’ Program Pairing Seniors Reading to Young Students Will Be Available this Summer Through Montgomery County Public Libraries and Partners

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL), in partnership with the Jewish Council for the Aging (JCA), Heyman Interages Center, will be offering the “Grandreaders” Program at several branches this summer. The one-on-one program pairs a Grandreader volunteer with a child from kindergarten to third grade to practice reading...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Meeting to Address Progress of Purple Line Construction Will Be Held Tuesday, June 28, in Silver Spring 

Progress of continuing work on the Purple Line, including introduction of the new contractor, has been the focus of a series of in-person meetings being held by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA). The final meeting of the series is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Oak View Elementary School in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Discounted Tickets Available for County Pools for Monday, July 4

Tickets to Montgomery County Recreation’s seven outdoor pools this year are available online for pre-purchase. Tickets for the holiday on Monday, July 4, are now available. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $5 per person. Online tickets will be available for purchase through midnight on Friday, July 1. Regular gate admission will be available at full cost on Monday, July 4.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Summer Health Fair & Family Fun Zone This Weekend at Wheaton Mall

Westfield Wheaton (11160 Veirs Mill Rd), in partnership with Nueva Vida, will be hosting a free Summer Health Fair & Family Fun Zone this Saturday, June 25th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court. Visitors can take advantage of free health screenings and resources, workout sessions, music, activities and surprises for kids and grown-up kids alike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
State
Georgia State
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Aspen Hill, MD
mocoshow.com

This Weekend’s Pride Events in MoCo

Montgomery County’s celebration of June as Pride Month continues with special events of varying types. The events will include “Pride on the Field” in White Oak on Friday, June 24, and Pride in the Plaza activities on Sunday, June 26, in Silver Spring. Friday, June 24: Pride...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Join Demonstration of County’s New High-Tech Flood Warning Sensors on Friday, June 24, in Germantown

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined at noon on Friday, June 24, in Germantown by representatives from the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, the County Department of Transportation, the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the County Fire and Rescue Service to detail expansion of the County’s early flood warning system. The U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has given Montgomery County 34 new high-tech flood sensors that detect rising water levels and provide early warnings about high water or flooding. They are being installed at flood-prone sites across the County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Board of Elections Launches Recruitment Program of Students Grades 6-12 for Its Award-Winning ‘Future Vote’ Program

The Montgomery County Board of Elections is seeking school-age students, grades 6-12, to participate in its “Future Vote” program. Interested students can choose to serve as Future Vote ambassadors or as election poll workers. The Future Vote program is available to County students grades 6-12. U.S. citizenship is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Open Applications for Hotel Relief Grants on Friday, July 1

A new Hotel Relief Grant Program is set to launch on Friday, July 1, for Montgomery County hotels with 10 or more rooms and Bed and Breakfasts with five or more rooms. The ownership of these facilities must be based in Maryland and be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue of 25 percent or more from September 2021 through January 2022 compared to September 2019 through January 2020. Up to $500 per room in Hotel Relief Grant money is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Public Libraries#Partners#The Jewish Council#Mcpl#White Oak#Jca#Aspen Hill Library#Gaithersburg Library
mocoshow.com

Universities at Shady Grove Announces DSF-Idea Foundation Scholarship

The Universities at Shady Grove announces a new scholarship program created by Montgomery County business leader Sophia Parker, owner of DSFederal, Inc.: the DSF-IDEA Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship fund will cover two full-tuition scholarships each year for students in programs at the Universities at Shady Grove (USG) who are facing financial need. One scholarship will go to a student in an information technology program, and one will go to a student in a public health program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich

It is hard to believe it has already been a year and a half since we began to distribute vaccines to help combat the COVID-19 virus. This week, we hit a major milestone as our last age group – babies from 6 months to young children 5 years old – are now eligible for their vaccine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Things To Do This Weekend (6/24 and 6/26) in Montgomery Parks

Per Montgomery Parks: This week, continue your Pride Month festivities, relax in the summer weather, and celebrate Heritage Days with Montgomery Parks! Check out these activities Friday, June 24, to Sunday, June 26!. Yoga. Stretch it out and relax with yoga classes(opens in a new tab)! On Saturday, June 25,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Seven Rockville Police Officers and Senior Center Employee Honored at Public Safety Awards

Seven members of the Rockville City Police Department and a city employee were honored for their service to the community at the 33rd annual Rockville Public Safety Awards held June 8 at Lakewood Country Club. Each year, members of public safety agencies that serve the City of Rockville are recognized for their outstanding service. Since 1990, more than 600 awards have been presented to members of Rockville’s public safety agencies, civilians and K-9 partners.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Fox 5 Zip Trip is Coming to Rockville on July 8

The Fox 5 morning show will bring its Zip Trip live broadcast to Rockville Town Square, Friday, July 8 to highlight Montgomery County and the City of Rockville. The roving report from the news morning show highlights a different location with a live broadcast each week from areas in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Pride in the Field’ Event This Friday at White Oak Community Center

Montgomery County Recreation Department will be hosting ‘Pride in the Field’ tomorrow at the White Oak Community Recreation Center (1700 April Lane, Silver Spring). The event will feature soccer, volleyball, and additional activities. You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-on-the-field-tickets-288718594087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. About this event:. Montgomery County Recreation Department and Unmatched Athlete...
WHITE OAK, MD
mocoshow.com

‘BBQ Bonanza’ for Residents 55+ Today at 10am in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County will be hosting ‘BBQ Bonanza’ for residents 55+ today from 10am-2pm at Smokey Glen Farm (1607 Riffle Ford Road, Gaithersburg). Details below courtesy of Montgomery County:. On Wednesday, more than 400 older adults from across Montgomery County will head to Smokey Glen Farm for a “BBQ...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Racial Equity and Social Justice Virtual Community Forum Will Be Held on Sunday, June 26

The Montgomery County Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee (RESJAC) will host a virtual community forum from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The forum, which will have opening remarks from County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmember Nancy Navarro, aims to bring together the community and County leaders to learn more about topics including food insecurity, health justice, housing, and reparations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 6 Months to 5 Years

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years of age, the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will begin vaccinating children in this age group by appointment only today, Wednesday, June 22 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at three County-operated clinics. The Maryland Department of Health is also providing vaccine to pediatricians and participating local pharmacies. Available appointments are posted at www.GoVaxMoCo.com.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Silver Line Extension Transferred to Metro’s Control

Per WMATA: Metro took control of the Silver Line Extension today at 6:00 a.m. This milestone, known as the “Operational Readiness Date” (ORD), marks the point where provisional care and control of the Extension – including six new Silver Line stations, 11.4 miles of new track, and a new rail yard – is formally transferred from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) to Metro.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy