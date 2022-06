"Justice delayed is not necessarily justice denied, and sometimes the little guy wins." Dr. Robert Van Boven was reflecting a few days after his victory at the Supreme Court of Texas, which ruled that the Texas Medical Board had indeed acted ultra vires – beyond its authority – when it refused to void (that is, remove) a report to the National Practitioner Data Bank that Van Boven had been accused by two patients of vaguely sexual "boundary violations" during exams at his Lakeway neurology practice. The TMB refused to remove the report even after it had accepted a ruling by a state administrative law judge (ALJ) that the allegations had not been proven, effectively exonerating the doctor.

