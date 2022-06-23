UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others.

Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed the stolen car. There were two other passengers, aged 14 and 15 who were hurt.

According to a release from APD, the young driver was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and immediately arrested. He is being charged with Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Directive to Apprehend and Murder.

The teen boy is in custody of the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 14-year-old passenger was taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment, and the 15-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Hendrick Medical Center.

The names of the four boys involved will not be released due to their ages. The investigation remains ongoing.

APD also said the teenager who died was not ejected from the vehicle, as was previously reported . Police said he had been pinned inside and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

This is the 18th fatal car wreck in Abilene this year. Police want to remind the public to drive defensively, slow down and not be distracted while driving.

