Fauquier County, VA

Severe weather causes multiple problems in northern Virginia

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Severe storms knocked left thousands without power in portions of northern Virginia and snarled the evening commute on Wednesday, while other areas contended with flooding and hail, fallen trees and downed power lines, officials said.

Warrenton in Fauquier County, Virginia, was the hardest hit area after storms brought trees and branches down on homes and also blocked lanes on Interstate 66, WTOP reported. The storms have knocked out power for nearly 50,000 homes and businesses in the region.

Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said storms raced through the town, leaving scattered power outages and toppling trees and taking power lines across major streets leading in and out of downtown. No injuries were reported, Schaeffer said.

WRC reported one Warrenton resident was trapped in her home because of fallen trees.

Trees blocked US-15/US-29 Lee Highway between Warrenton and New Baltimore, authorities said.

Forecasters said the Shenandoah Valley could face a second round of thunderstorms overnight. The main threat would be rains that could lead to flooding if the ground is saturated after the earlier storms.

NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Augusta Free Press

VDOT storm debris removal work in Culpeper, Richmond districts now complete

VDOT debris removal contractors have completed their work in the Culpeper and Richmond districts to clean up from the Jan. 3 winter storm. The crews collected 2,047,522 cubic yards of debris and transported 44,368 container loads of debris to several collection sites for chipping and disposal. The toppled trees and...
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Storm Updates: Nearly half of Fauquier County residents without power after storm

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 Meteorologists have issued a Yellow Weather Alert as storms roll through the DMV Wednesday night. The severe weather threat continues tonight until 11 p.m. or so with the main threat heavy downpours and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for just about the entire DMV with the exception of southern MD for 1 to 3 inches of rain.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Weather Threat Triggers Alert Day For Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening. While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime. A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up. Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening. The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m. A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties. Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat. It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

