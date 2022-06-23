Callaway County man charged after allegedly attacking, threatening neighbors with a gun

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man in Callaway County was arrested for allegedly attacking his neighbors and threatening them with a gun.

A Callaway County prosecutor has charged Allan Turner with second-degree assault, attempted burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents show Turner claimed to have drunk two six-packs of beer on Monday night. He allegedly went over to his neighbor's home and attacked him with a key. After that he left and returned with a shotgun, investigators say.

Turner allegedly made more threats against his neighbors after he was taken to jail.

Turner is currently being held without bond in the Callaway County Jail. Turner does not have a defense attorney listed, according to online court documents.

