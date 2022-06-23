ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olive trees planted at Hollywood park

By Edwin Folven
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty new olive trees were planted on June 16 on a hillside at Barnsdall Art Park in Hollywood, which includes the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House, Los Angeles’ only UNESCO World Heritage Site. The saplings were added to an existing grove of olive trees on a hill facing...

Judy Baca’s ‘La Salsera’ on view at Getty

Commissioned by the Getty Museum, visual artist and muralist Judy Baca has completed a new mural that is now on view at the Getty Center, titled “La Salsera (The Salsa Dancer).” In conjunction with the new mural, Getty has opened the exhibition “Judy Baca: Hitting the Wall,” which runs through Sept. 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grand Park celebrates anniversary

Los Angeles County’s Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the park for everyone with a series of signature events that will take place from July through October, culminating in a multidimensional weekend-long 10th anniversary celebration. When the first two blocks of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBD mogul sells Los Feliz landmark for $6.2 million

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. We are so ready for the weekend after a busy week. Thanks for hanging out with us. We will return to your inbox on Monday. -- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The monthly rent for a room in Southern California is only 600 yuan. Although the house is fully furnished, it is dumb

Recently, a Southern California resident posted rental information on the Internet. The monthly rent of 600 Yuan sounds quite affordable, but netizens who click through to see it might be in for a surprise. The rental advertisement has also given rise to heated discussions among many netizens, who took the opportunity to complain that as the housing problem becomes more and more serious, renting a house in big cities is more expensive and difficult. It is done.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Crenshaw extension meetings held

Metro updated the community on the environmental impact report that is underway for the Northern Extension of the Crenshaw/LAX transit line, a project that will ultimately bring rail service to the city of West Hollywood. The two meetings took place on June 16 and June 23. Each was about an hour long and contained the same content from Metro. Participants, which totaled roughly 100 people for each Zoom-based presentation, were encouraged to submit questions, which were answered by the project managers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
L.A.’s Sixth Street Bridge Is Finally Opening

After the bridge shut down in 2016 and began six years of construction, it is now set to open this July. There will be two days dedicated to on-foot traffic only. “We are thrilled to reopen the newly built Sixth Street Viaduct and usher in a new era for Los Angeles,” said Council-member Kevin de León in a recent news release. “Once again, this bridge will take its place as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights. This celebration will be a tribute to the years of dedicated work that went into creating one of the most inspiring public works projects in our City’s history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Legacy of city co-founder lives on in West Hollywood

Ruth Hanna Williams was one of those rare West Hollywood residents whose impact was so great, the city lowered its flags to half-staff in her honor after she passed away of complications from a stroke on June 17. Born March 15, 1938, Williams’ 84 years made an indelible impact on the city she called home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LA’s Newest Brazilian Restaurant Is a Cloud Kitchen Hidden Gem

A newcomer to LA’s growing Brazilian restaurant community, Sexy Beans, opened last month in the Culver City Cuisine ghost kitchen space on Selmaraine Drive, offering Brazilian rotisserie chicken, picanha plates, and feijoada for pick-up, delivery, or takeout orders. For first-time restaurateur and chef Simoni Siqueira, the stall that she runs along with her husband, Greg Johnson, in the narrow hallways lined with other cloud kitchens has provided an opportunity for the animated, enthusiastic Afro-Brazilian chef to learn the ropes of the restaurant business before she takes on a permanent, standalone location. “I think that if I can be successful, and reach customers with just the flavor of my food, adding the customer service element will be a lot easier,” says Siqueira, who hopes to wow LA diners with her feijoada, or black bean stew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park

June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows. Multiple visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks, with some saying the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers.
A Wonderful Pasadena Compound In It’s Own Oak Grove, $8M￼

The globally influential multi-disciplinary design firm rossdesign sometimes flies under the radar, and residential design is just one facet of the firm’s wide-ranging practice. This well-considered and beautifully executed compound near Pasadena’s Rose Bowl is a perfect example of their signature style– a spare but warm minimalism in a setting of native plants.
PASADENA, CA
VINTAGE: Longtime WeHo resident Ruth Williams mourned

Longtime West Hollywood resident and public safety commissioner Ruth Williams was shown in this photograph in the March 6, 1997, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News on election night that year, when incumbent Paul Koretz and newcomer Jeff Prang were elected to the council. Williams gathered with...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Prosperity Market features Black farmers in LA County

Los Angeles has the highest number of people experiencing food insecurity in the nation. But a mobile farmers market featuring Black-owned businesses and farmers is helping improve access to food. Prosperity Market’s co-founders talked to “LA Times Today” during one of their monthly pop-up markets. “Prosperity Market...
LOS ANGELES, CA

