Olive trees planted at Hollywood park

After the bridge shut down in 2016 and began six years of construction, it is now set to open this July. There will be two days dedicated to on-foot traffic only. “We are thrilled to reopen the newly built Sixth Street Viaduct and usher in a new era for Los Angeles,” said Council-member Kevin de León in a recent news release. “Once again, this bridge will take its place as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights. This celebration will be a tribute to the years of dedicated work that went into creating one of the most inspiring public works projects in our City’s history.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO