Old Forge, NY

Entries sought for fiber exhibits at View

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD FORGE — View, the center for arts and culture, is calling for artists to submit their work for several fiber exhibits, including “Quilts Unlimited,” which will be on display from Oct. 1 to Dec. 3. Each year, View holds the “Quilts Unlimited”...

Romesentinel.com

Owen D. Young students build shelves to aid library

JORDANVILLE — With funding from a state Library Development Grant, the Jordanville Public Library embarked on a winter program to renovate its Local History Room. During the renovation, old wainscoting and trim were removed from the walls with the hope of reinstalling most of it. Unfortunately, officials said, it...
JORDANVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Buttenschon launches summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, announced the beginning of the New York State Assembly’s 2022 Summer Reading Challenge with a visit to Bellamy Elementary School in Rome. Children and youth who demonstrate that they read for 15 minutes for 40 or more days during the months of July and...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

RFA Class of 1959 plans reunion at casino

ROME — The Rome Free Academy Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd reunion Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Friday evening, starting at 6 p.m., there will be light hors d’oeuvres with a $20 charge. Saturday will be a buffet dinner starting at 6 p.m. at a cost of $40. Sunday breakfast/brunch for $20 will begin at 8 a.m.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack Heart exhibit honors photographer John Radigan

OLD FORGE — Some of the many works by nature photographer John Radigan are on display in the series, “The Adirondack Heart,” at View, the Center for Arts and Culture. The exhibition will run through July 24. In the gallery you can view works by John Radigan...
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Great Lot Sportsman’s Club holds annual pet food drive

WEST LEYDEN — The Great Lot Sportsman’s Club of West Leyden recently held its annual pet food drive for the Humane Society of Rome. Club president Guy Case said over the past month they were able to collect over 950 pounds of food because of the generous donations from the community.
WEST LEYDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker recognizes local volunteers, press with awards

The Boilermaker Road Race recognized two long-time volunteers and a media member for their contributions to the race on Thursday, June 16. The 2022 Les Diven Media Award for exceptional race coverage was presented to John Clifford of the Daily Sentinel. The Peter J. DeStefano Volunteers of the Year awards were presented to long-time volunteers Jack Atkinson and Sherwood “Bud” Berthold.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clinton Dollars for Scholars Chapter awards $132,200 to graduating seniors

CLINTON — The Clinton Dollars for Scholars awarded $132,200 in scholarships to graduating Clinton seniors this month, according to an announcement by the organization which added the chapter has awarded over a million dollars in scholarships since 1984. The awards are made possible by the support of families and...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local History Series – Enlli Church in Remsen

REMSEN — A modest reminder of Remsen’s deep Welsh roots sits three miles from the village, near the intersection of Fairchild and Lake Julia roads. The Enlli Church, a Welsh Calvinistic Methodist church, was built in 1848 by the sturdy hands of Welsh immigrants that came to live in the Remsen area. It remained active until the mid-1960s. It is now owned and maintained by the Remsen-Steuben Historical Society and was recently open for visitors.
REMSEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fort Stanwix NSDAR presents JROTC and Youth Citizenship Medals

ROME — The Fort Stanwix Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) presented the DAR Bronze JROTC Medal to Macayla Campbell. The medal is presented to students who have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program. Students must be in the upper 25% of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects. They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville Chamber selects Seasons Cafe as Business of the Month

WOODGATE — The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce has named Seasons Cafe in Woodgate as its Business of the Month for June because of their dedication to the Boonville area. Owned by Jake and Erin Gydesen, Seasons Cafe is a family-owned and operated Adirondack themed restaurant. Erin said she...
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

2022 North Country Proudly Honors banner honorees

BOONVILLE — The North Country Proudly Honors (NCPH) committee, now in its fifth year, hosted a viewing reception on Sunday afternoon, May 22, at the Harland J. Hennessey VFW Post in Boonville. There were 31 NCPH 2022 banners on display and families were given the opportunity to have their photo taken with their loved one’s banner for publication in the Boonville Herald.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Food Sense registration in Lake Delta

LAKE DELTA — Registration for the July Food Sense at the Lake Delta Firehouse will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. For the Redeemer Church campus, it will be from 1 to 3 p.m. only on Friday, June 24. Pick up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, for both campuses. Those who wish to participate in the Camden program should contact Stephenie at 315-795-9378 for more information.
ROME, NY
#Art#National Association#Quilt#Certified#Webmaster
Romesentinel.com

Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

UCP announces return of Buddy Walk event

UTICA — Upstate Cerebral Palsy, in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society, will host a community Buddy Walk on Sunday, Sept. 18, to honor and celebrate individuals with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville Farmers Market to open June 23

The Boonville Farmers Market will open for the season at noon on Thursday, June 23, according to the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be live music from 2 to 4 p.m. by Tony Levesque. The chamber is also having a bag promotion. Those having a purchase of $25 or more will receive a free reusable bag, or you may purchase one for $2.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bygone Years — Week of Wednesday, June 22 to Tuesday, June 28

NIAGARA MOHAWK TO BRING GAS SERVICE TO HOLLAND PATENT – Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. officials have announced that they plan to expand the company’s natural gas service into the Village of Holland Patent now that the village and town boards have approved a petition for the area.The Trenton Town Board approved the company’s franchise petition at a meeting last Wednesday, June 11, and the Holland Patent Village Board offered its approval Thursday evening, June 12. Niagara Mohawk Gas Regional Manager Bill Nicholson said he expects to receive approval from the New York State Public Service Commission this summer.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marcia Stevens Gaffney

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women’s Day Celebration in 1979.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

BME celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

MOHAWK — Business Machines and Equipment will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5 Ann St. in Mohawk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. A special 50th anniversary recognition for Chip Hummel, CEO of Hummel’s Office Plus (BME’s sister company) will take place at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
MOHAWK, NY
Romesentinel.com

99 seniors join National Technical Honor Society

VERONA — Madison-Oneida BOCES inducted 99 members of the Class of 2022 into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society this spring. The inductees represent 11 school districts and 17 Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. NTHS is an honor society recognizing excellence in career and technical education....
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Assistance available at St. Patrick’s food pantry and thrift shop

FORESTPORT — Food assistance is available at the food pantry at St. Patrick’s in Forestport by calling 315-942-4618, ext. 105. Leave a message with your unblocked phone number. A volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment. You can also reach them by mail at Food Pantry,...
FORESTPORT, NY

