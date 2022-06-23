Henry County police searching for murder suspect

SMYRNA, Ga. — A man is in custody in Cobb County after spending several hours over the weekend groping women in a grocery store. According to arrest warrants, Reginald Denard Usher went into the Publix on Atlanta Road in Smyrna on Sunday afternoon. Over the course of the next few hours, police say he inappropriately touched two women.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO