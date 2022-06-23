ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County police searching for murder suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department shared an image of...

The Georgia Sun

Armed robbery at Circle K in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at 10:38 p.m. at the Circle K Gas Station at 997 Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing all black entered the store brandishing a firearm. He demanded money from the clerk.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

2 males found shot to death within a mile of each other in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead after being shot within a mile of each other Wednesday night. DeKalb County police are now looking for the person(s) responsible. It was just before 9:28 p.m. when police received reports of a person shot at a gas station on Covington Highway. On scene, officers found a male in his late teens with a visible gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police investigating shooting near Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is investigating after a man was shot near a Buckhead apartment complex on Pharr Road. Just after 7 a.m. Friday, police said they headed to the scene of a person shot at 361 Pharr Road, which according to Google maps is the address of the complex Alexan Buckhead Village.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Gray Highway Circle K

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K gas station located at 997 Gray Highway Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10:30 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Nonverbal girl found alone in Hall County reunited with parents

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Update: Hall County deputies have successfully reunited the girl with her parents. The prior story is below. Hall County deputies need your help in the search for the parents of young girl found alone Thursday night. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Kidnapped 13-year-old girl rescued during traffic stop, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. - A 13-year-old girl believed to be the victim of human trafficking was rescued Wednesday during a traffic stop, Canton police said. A 16-year-old has since been arrested on human trafficking, kidnapping, and multiple other charges. So much just did not add up during that stop along North...
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

City of Stockbridge to open new police department 40 years after disbandment

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 40 years after its police department was disbanded, the city of Stockbridge is preparing to welcome a new team of officers. The new police headquarters, located at the former Henry County Police Department – North Precinct on Henry Boulevard, might still be under construction but Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer said his team is ready to protect and serve.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

