Shreveport, LA

Need to beat the heat with a cool treat? Here's where to find one in Shreveport: Food Finds

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

The heat is here to stay in Shreveport and the best way to beat it is to keep cool with something cold and refreshing.

Whether you're in the mood for gelato or traditional New Orleans snoballs, there are plenty of options around town to beat the heat.

Sophie's Italian Ice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB80I_0gJARzD000

If you're looking for a spot to customize your own sweet treat, seek out the Sophie's Italian Ice food truck. Classic flavors like strawberry, green apple and mango can be topped with chocolate shell, tajin, marshmallow fluff and more.

Check out the Facebook page to see where Sophie's will be next.

Streetcar Snoballs

Known for their authentic New Orleans-style Snoballs, this food truck shouldn't be missed if you see it around Shreveport. Refreshing and soft shaved ice in fun flavors like margarita, tiger's blood, ice cream and more and customizable with toppings like condensed milk or sour spray.

Happy Belly's Italian Ice Factory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ikGQ_0gJARzD000

Whether you're looking for Italian ice or frozen custard, Happy Belly's in Shreveport has you covered. Other treats offered are floats, freezes, milkshakes concretes and gelati that are all customizable with mix-ins and toppings.

Happy Belly's is located at 5710 Youree Dr. in Shreveport and is open Sunday 1 - 8 p.m. and Monday - Saturday Noon - 8 p.m. To keep up with where the food truck will be next, follow them on Facebook .

Check out the Streetcar Snoballs Facebook page to keep up with where the food truck will be next.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Need to beat the heat with a cool treat? Here's where to find one in Shreveport: Food Finds

