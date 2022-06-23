ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

64% think Jan. 6 attack on Capitol was planned: Quinnipiac University poll

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwNMa_0gJARs1v00

HAMDEN, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday shows 64% of Americans think the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was planned.

A majority of Democrats and Independents – 84% and 61%, respectively – say the attack was planned, poll results show , while Republicans are divided. Just under half – 49% – of Republicans say it was planned and 46% say it was spontaneous.

According to the poll, 46% of Americans say former President Donald Trump did commit a crime with his efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, while 47% say he did not.

Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses outlining ‘huge, stunning, clear’ lack of voter fraud evidence

In terms of responsibility Trump bears for the storming of the U.S. Capitol that day, 41% of the Quinnipiac University Poll participants think he bears a lot and 18% think he bears some, while 14% say he bears not much and 25% say none at all.

The poll asked whether people are more or less likely to vote for a political candidate for office who says they believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Of those polled, 15% say they are more likely to vote for that candidate, poll results show, while 45% say they are less likely to and 35% say it makes no difference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac Poll#Republicans#College#Hamden#Americans#Democrats#Independents#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

More voters heard Elon Musk voted Republican than about judge’s takedown of Trump at Jan 6 hearings: poll

More Americans have heard about Elon Musk’s pledge to vote Republican than have heard about retired federal judge Michael Luttig’s takedown of Donald Trump during the January 6 hearings, a poll has found.The poll, which was carried out following last week’s initial televised January 6 hearings, suggests some of the damning revelations aired by witnesses have not been noticed by the American public.Only 38 per cent of voters polled by Morning Consult and Politico had heard about the powerful testimony given by Mr Luttig during last Thursday’s committee hearing, the polling companies said.More than a third of voters, or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

These bad candidates threaten Republican Senate success

A serious threat could hurt the Republican Party's chances of gaining more Senate seats this November. It's called bad candidates. The Republican Party is in a favorable position. It's a midterm election, and Democratic President Joe Biden has a horrible (39.5%) approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight. Also, the Senate is split 50-50.
NFL
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy