Ho-Chunk Nation youth paddle from Madison to Beloit in five days

By By Jacob Roushia Adam Publishing Group
 2 days ago

BELOIT

Ho-Chunk Nation youth are on an educational and spiritual journey following the path of their ancestors which is expected to conclude Friday in the Beloit area after traveling through Janesville.

Fifteen Ho-Chunk Nation youngsters on Monday began paddling out from Middleton in a dugout canoe, just like their ancestors, on a course through the Madison chain of lakes and down the Yahara River to the Rock River.

“Before the pandemic, Dane County donated two willow trees to us,” Casey Brown, Ho-Chunk Nation spokesperson Casey Brown said. “We have been wanting to make a dugout canoe for awhile and with willow trees we were able to.”

A dugout canoe is created by hollowing out wood from a tree and coating it with a natural water repellent such as animal fat.

“The dugout canoe we will be using will be able to fit three youths at a time,” Brown said. “Everyone will get the chance to ride in the canoe throughout the journey.”

Dugout canoes were one of the earliest forms of travel used by Native Americans.

“We took a long time to develop a plan with our education and language department to map the routes and historical significance of each stop on the route,” Brown said.

This journey began Monday, June 20, in Lake Mendota in Middleton and will end along the Rock River in South Beloit, Illinois, on Friday, June 24.

The last day of the journey will begin in the town of Beloit at Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive, at 9 a.m. Later, at 11:30 a.m. the Ho-Chunk Nation group will stop at Wootton Park in Beloit to talk about their tribe’s past and continued presence in the Beloit area.

The group’s journey will conclude at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit with a presentation from noon to 2:30 p.m. They will discuss the history of Kechunk Ciinak (Turtle Village), which until 1832 was a Ho-Chunk village located on the same land where Nature at the Confluence presently exists.

“We still have a presence at Kechunk Ciinak today, volunteering and assisting at Nature at the Confluence,” Brown said.

Along with the 15 children on the trip, there will be 10 Ho-Chunk Nation adults in various standard canoes and boats.

“We might look more like a flotilla paddling across the lakes and river,” Brown said. “There will also be an emergency boat following us just in case.”

“I invited several others that are welcome to join us for a leg or part of the journey,” Brown said. “We would love to meet the public. If anyone is interested to join us or stop by at the various locations along our route, feel free.”

People can follow the group virtually at facebook.com/HoChunkNation. Photos of the group paddling across Lake Kegonsa north of Stoughton were posted early Wednesday evening.

Lake Mendota, where the group initially launched its journey, is the same lake where a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe was found in November by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The canoe is undergoing preservation efforts at the historical society’s state archive preservation facility, which was the first stop for the present-day Ho-Chunk travelers.

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
