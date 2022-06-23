DC rapper No Savage turns himself in to police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Noah Settles better known as the DC-based rapper, No Savage has turned himself in to police for the shooting at Tysons Corner Center on June 18.

According to the Fairfax County Police Twitter, he turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

