Lori Harvey Models The Burberry Lola Bag To Perfection

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Gotham / Getty


Lori Harvey took to Instagram to model Burberry’s new Lola bag and she looks absolutely stunning!

The model shared a gorgeous photoset on her Instagram page where she rocked a dark colored dress that featured a deep v-neckline and a pleated skirt. She paired the look with black thigh high leather boots that featured a platform heel and wore her hair in a slicked back bun with her baby hairs on full display. The beauty posed in a variety of different poses, each even more beautiful than the last, as she modeled the white leather luxury bag to perfection.

Taking to the platform, the SKN by LH founder captioned the photo set, “ @burberry #TheLolaBag #Ad”

Check it out below.

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Lori’s 4.6 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Beautiful human
,” wrote one follower while another commented, “
the 1 not the 2!” Beauties, will you cop the luxury bag? DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

Hold UP! Did Kim Kardashian Steal Lori Harvey’s Skincare Brand Name?

