'We're still hurting': Houma area tourism struggles to recover after COVID, Hurricane Ida

By Colin Campo, The Courier
 2 days ago
Business is slow at Moran's Marina, a combination grocery, bait shop, hotel and charter-fishing service in Fourchon.

Kristin Moran, who owns the operation with her husband, Chris, said they are seeing fewer than half the customers they usually do at this time of year as Hurricane Ida continues to take a toll.

"We're still hurting,” she said. “People come down and they are totally shocked, or they don't call because they think we are just gone. It's nothing what it should be at this time in the summer."

Officials in Terrebonne and Lafourche acknowledge tourism has dropped since the Category 4 storm devastated the area nearly 10 months ago. But the data they rely on most to gauge travel visitors, hotel occupancy, distorts the picture because so many displaced residents and recovery workers have filled the rooms instead of the usual tourists.

"So the numbers were very skewed in the fall because of Ida, and it really carried over into the beginning of this year," said Cody Gray, CEO of Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism.

Officials as well as the businesses that rely on tourism say the hurricane extended difficulties that started with the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Billy Gaston of Cajun Man's Swamp Tours in Gibson said state restrictions on gatherings and a decline in global travel during the pandemic's first year hit his business hard. He was just getting back to normal when Ida hit.

"People weren't traveling into the area because of all the devastation, so I was shut down for another couple of months," Gaston said.

He now leads about one tour a day compared to three or four before COVID hit.

"So the number isn't where it used to be, but I'm paying the bills," Gaston said. "What's really good, though, is I'm starting to see more people from France, Canada, Germany, Sweden and other countries."

Moran's Marina is also trying to get back to normal. By this time of year, Chris Moran's charter-fishing service usually has at least 120 days booked through summer. Right now, it's down to 50.

"His charter fishing books are more open than I've ever seen them," Kristin Moran said.

Ida tore the roof off their restaurant, which has been temporarily replaced by a food truck that stays busy serving mostly hurricane-recovery crews and oilfield workers. Complicating matters further, about eight employees quit after the hurricane, some of them moving away from the area.

With leisure travelers booking less, the Morans are considering downsizing. They are repairing what they can and reopening parts of the business to serve customers who have made a tradition of visiting each year.

"You don't want to be forgotten about, so you can't afford to miss a season," Kristin said. "If you skip out a year where people always did that weekend, ... there's a new tradition — you don't come back."

Zamariah "ZZ" Loupe, of Zam's Swamp Tour in Kraemer, said Ida flooded his building with 5 1/2 feet of water and damaged his boats, which he has since repaired. He had hoped this year would see a boom from travelers excited to get out after the pandemic, but Hurricane Ida ruined that plan.

Loupe is running tours every day, schools are doing field trips again, and the business is seeing more international guests. Overall, he expects to break even this year and is keeping his hopes up.

"Listen, if a Category 5 hurricane couldn't take us out, one year of not having top-dollar profits ain't gonna kill us," he said.

Agencies continue to promote the two parishes to tourists. Both Terrebonne and Lafourche's tourism bureaus rely on hotel-motel taxes to do that.

Hotel occupancy in Terrebonne rose by 48.5% last year compared to 2020, officials said. And this year it's down by 1.2% compared to the same time in 2021, mainly because some hotels were damaged by Ida. Lafourche's hotel occupancy rose 23.8% in 2021 and 13.8% so far this year.

Hotel tax revenue in Terrebonne rose by 67.7% in 2021 and 61.2% so far this year. In Lafourche, revenue rose by about 50.9% in 2021 and the same amount so far this year.

During the pandemic, oil companies rented rooms to quarantine employees before they went offshore to safeguard against COVID outbreaks, said Katherine Theriot, a board member for the Houma-Terrebonne Visitors and Convention Bureau. And the recovery workers and residents filling rooms since Ida, along with higher prices at some hotels, have boosted tax revenue.

"So that really helped to buoy our revenue," Theriot said. "We had fewer hotels and what we had were booked solid."

