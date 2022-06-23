ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

3 arrested, 1 wanted for Palestine apartment shooting

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRf3r_0gJARKSZ00

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) — Three suspects are in custody and one is still wanted in connection with a recent shooting at a Palestine apartment complex.

On Monday, June 13, just after 2 p.m., Palestine Police officers responded to the Oak Hill Apartments at 131 Memory Lane in response to a call regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found multiple vehicles that had reportedly been struck by gunfire.

2 Palestine men arrested in connection to recent ATV, tractor thefts

According to a press release, witnesses said that two vehicles, containing multiple male subjects, drove through the parking lot of the complex and began firing at the victim and his vehicle. The report stated that the victim was not struck but did obtain minor abrasions during the incident. Investigators also reportedly estimated that nearly two dozen rounds were fired.

Upon further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for first degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the following suspects:

  • Jacques Faulk, 24
  • Devin Lomax, 25
  • Cason Lewis, 18
  • Cameron Brummett, 25

Search warrants were also issued for three residences in Palestine.

On Wednesday morning, Palestine SWAT and CID executed the search warrants at 501 East Neches, 707 East Neches and 1012 Bassett. During this execution, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody, as well as numerous articles of evidence relating to the shooting. Brummett was later arrested in Jefferson County.

Palestine PD says that Lomax is currently still on the run.

East Texas man charged in fatal shooting of brother-in-law

“These individuals are violent and have shown they are willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight. We are tired of the violence, the community is tired of the violence and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops,” Palestine PD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Our detectives started with nothing on this case and worked day and night to get these guys put away. They did an excellent job.”

Anyone with information on Lomax’s whereabouts should call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in custody after Athens manhunt, pointing rifle at deputies

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has a located and arrested a suspect who authorities say confronted deputies with a rifle. HCSO investigators were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Raymond Loden allegedly confronted them with a rifle. According to officials, Loden pointed the […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot in abdomen during dispute at residence near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was shot and injured just outside of Tyler early Friday afternoon when he allegedly tried to confront a homeowner in his front yard, officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s office, deputies received a call advising that a man had confronted the caller in the front yard […]
KLTV

Smith County man shot in stomach after scuffle

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach after a scuffle occurred at a house on Mary Ann Street Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 3100 block of Mary Ann Street at about 12:51 p.m. Friday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Palestine, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Palestine, TX
KLTV

Athens college on lockdown during manhunt

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens has been placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducts a manhunt according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
ATHENS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Oak Hill#East Texas#Violent Crime#The Oak Hill Apartments
KLTV

Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel. According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man pleads guilty to using stolen valor to defraud investors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty to several charges, including using stolen valor, in federal court, prosecutors announced today. 38-year-old Derek Robert Hamm pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate and being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

1 in critical condition after shooting Monday in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a shooting in Smith County, officials said. At around 7:30 p.m., Smith County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 for a report of deadly conduct. At the scene, deputies reportedly found a victim […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities identify man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (6/22) – The deceased was identified by authorities as 25-year-old Taylor Ray Stevenson from Greenville. ________________________________________________ SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lindale allegedly involving a man that broke into his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her, officials said. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that the […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville ISD police chief testifies in front of Texas Senate committee on school security, gun safety

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Senate committee held numerous hearings this week on school security and gun safety following the tragedy in Uvalde. During the session a Jacksonville native testified for the Texas School District Police Chief Association. “In my 40 plus years in law enforcement I’d have to say it’s the most disappointing response […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Smith County jury sentences child molester to life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Tyler man to life in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in October 2019. According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the jury passed down the life sentence after they found Reginald M. Wickware, 52, guilty of the crime.
CBS19

POLICE: Man shot and killed breaking into a Lindale-area home with a woman, 2 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, police say. The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from a third-party caller that said her daughter's boyfriend was breaking into a home located on the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. The call was transferred to the Lindale Police Department, where it was passed back to SCSO at 1:43 a.m. after it was discovered that the residence was outside of the Lindale city limits.
LINDALE, TX
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Austin Moore, from Wills Point, as the man who lost his life and 22-year-old Tatum Reed, of Canton, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a fiery crash on Thursday morning in Van Zandt County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2:13 a.m. on FM 17, around two miles south of Grand Saline [...]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy