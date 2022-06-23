3 arrested, 1 wanted for Palestine apartment shooting

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) — Three suspects are in custody and one is still wanted in connection with a recent shooting at a Palestine apartment complex.

On Monday, June 13, just after 2 p.m., Palestine Police officers responded to the Oak Hill Apartments at 131 Memory Lane in response to a call regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found multiple vehicles that had reportedly been struck by gunfire.

According to a press release, witnesses said that two vehicles, containing multiple male subjects, drove through the parking lot of the complex and began firing at the victim and his vehicle. The report stated that the victim was not struck but did obtain minor abrasions during the incident. Investigators also reportedly estimated that nearly two dozen rounds were fired.

Upon further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for first degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the following suspects:

Jacques Faulk, 24

Devin Lomax, 25

Cason Lewis, 18

Cameron Brummett, 25

Search warrants were also issued for three residences in Palestine.

On Wednesday morning, Palestine SWAT and CID executed the search warrants at 501 East Neches, 707 East Neches and 1012 Bassett. During this execution, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody, as well as numerous articles of evidence relating to the shooting. Brummett was later arrested in Jefferson County.

Palestine PD says that Lomax is currently still on the run.

“These individuals are violent and have shown they are willing to commit these crimes in broad daylight. We are tired of the violence, the community is tired of the violence and we are going to keep putting these people in prison until it stops,” Palestine PD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Our detectives started with nothing on this case and worked day and night to get these guys put away. They did an excellent job.”

Anyone with information on Lomax’s whereabouts should call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

